Delta4 Identifies a Potential New Therapeutic Option for Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) using computational Hyper-C Drug Discovery Platform

The anti-platelet drug clopidogrel was among the top predictions and was shown to alleviate disease progression in an accepted FSGS animal model, suggesting it is a promising candidate for clinical trials.

VIENNA, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta4, a pioneering digital drug discovery company specializing in identifying new therapeutic indications for drugs with established safety profiles, has made a promising breakthrough in the search for novel treatments for Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

FSGS is a severe glomerular lesion typically associated with nephrotic syndrome and carries a high risk of kidney disease progression. The current therapeutic landscape for FSGS is inadequate, highlighting an urgent need for targeted therapies that focus on specific molecular pathways.

Clopidogrel in FSGS - D4-101-01
Delta4, leveraging its state-of-the-art proprietary AI platform, Hyper-C, combined with the expertise of its computational biologists, has generated a network-based molecular model of FSGS pathophysiology. This unique approach allowed the comprehensive evaluation of compounds for their potential interference with the molecular processes underlying FSGS.

Through its advanced computational screening, Delta4 has identified clopidogrel, an anti-platelet drug, as a promising therapeutic candidate for FSGS. Clopidogrel demonstrated noteworthy potential in improving key FSGS outcome parameters and reducing histopathological damage, as evidenced in the Adriamycin FSGS mouse model.

"Clopidogrel's favorable safety profile and its efficacy in the mouse model position it as a promising candidate for clinical trials in FSGS," said Dr. Paul Perco, Delta4's Computational Biology Lead and corresponding author of the manuscript recently published in Translational Research. "Our innovative use of AI and computational biology opens up a new pathway to quickly identify safe and effective treatments for complex diseases like FSGS," said Kurt Herpel, CEO of Delta4.

This is an important breakthrough and a glimpse into the future of the industry because AI was leveraged to analyze enormous amounts of data to help identify this novel therapeutic option. Delta4 is committed to using its AI capabilities and deep scientific understanding to revolutionize drug discovery and provide new therapeutic solutions for rare diseases with underserved medical needs.

To delve deeper into the research and its significant findings, the full paper is now available on Translational Research. To discover more about Delta4, its pioneering work, and its promising research and development pipeline, please visit https://delta4.ai/.

Delta4 is a digital drug discovery company focused on identifying new indications for drugs with known safety profiles. They achieve this by utilizing the best in AI technology combined with the expertise of their exceptional computational biologists. Delta4 was founded in 2019. The company is based in Vienna, Austria.

