Deltapath Announces Deltapath for Salesforce CTI Integration on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Deltapath's customers can now benefit from integrated telephony within their Salesforce Dashboard

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltapath today announced it has launched Deltapath for Salesforce CTI Integration on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers with a 360 degree view of the caller. The app allows agents to manage calls with hold/transfer/conference, and log call details directly in Salesforce. The Deltapath for Salesforce CTI Integration improves customer service and experience by integrating users' mobile phones, desk phones, and softphones with the Salesforce Lightning Platform to minimize switching between apps. A study conducted by Qatalog and Cornell University found that a typical worker spends an average of 36 minutes a day switching back and forth between applications while taking an additional 10 minutes on average to get back into a good workflow once they've switched between apps causing a serious drag in productivity as well as inducing fatigue.

Deltapath Dialer Integrated into the Salesforce Dashboard Call History and Incoming Call are Displayed on Salesforce Dashboard

Integrated directly with Salesforce, Deltapath for Salesforce CTI Integration is currently available on AppExchange at

https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000HeN0jUAF&tab=e

Deltapath for Salesforce CTI Integration

Call handling features such as answer, hold, and transfer are accessible on users' screens within Salesforce. Users also achieve greater efficiency with the click-to-dial right from a Salesforce contact.

With each incoming call, customer data is available on the user's Salesforce dashboard. This creates meaningful conversations to begin right when the phone is answered. During a call, users are provided with the entire customer journey, including:

Customer's name and other personal information

Open cases

Opportunities for cross-selling or upselling

Historical notes

Call logs

Comments on the News

David Liu , the CEO of Deltapath, stated, "By integrating communications within Salesforce, we automate business processes such as automatically logging a call into Salesforce's database and creating a historical map of a customer. These logs, along with the notes agents include, not only make each subsequent interaction with that customer easier, but also saves time and provides a better customer experience. In addition, the integration empowers agents by giving them a 360-degree view of a customer right when they answer the phone. Instead of information scattered across different screens and applications, agents can immediately assist and advocate for the customer. This ultimately translates into great customer service."





"Deltapath for Salesforce CTI Integration is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by reducing app switching and simplifying communication," said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Deltapath

Deltapath is a Unified Communications provider that delivers communication and collaboration solutions to service providers and enterprises.

Our mission is to liberate organizations from the barriers that prevent effective communication by ensuring technologies work seamlessly together, so communication and collaboration are effortless with everyone, from your customers to your employees.

To learn how we can help you reach other goals, visit www.Deltapath.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

