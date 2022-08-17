Deltapath Is Offering Free Voice Calls on Microsoft Teams to Office 365 E1 and E3 Subscribers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltapath, a Unified Communications company specializing in revolutionizing how organizations and people communicate, announced the release of Deltapath Talk for Microsoft Teams. The Deltapath Talk solution offers Microsoft Teams users on Office 365 and Microsoft 365 E1 or E3 subscriptions the opportunity to adopt voice for free. The integration allows users to enjoy audio seamlessly and video calls, initiate audio conference calls, and move from chat to phone conversation.

The Deltapath Talk icon integrates into MS Teams. Make phone calls using the Deltapath Talk dial pad in MS Teams.

Integrating voice with MS Teams is not always an easy decision for businesses. It can be an expensive undertaking involving the purchase of a Teams Phone license for each user, a calling plan for domestic or domestic and international calls, and sometimes hardware or software applications such as a Session Border Controller (SBC). In addition, the decision to add voice to MS Teams is made more difficult by this year's economic downturn and fears of a recession.

Companies using MS Teams with an E1 or E3 subscription should not ignore the importance of telephony. According to RingCentral, phone calls are among the top 3 ways consumers prefer to communicate before and after a purchase. The study also found that the phone was the number one go-to method for customer support in every age group, 18 to 39, 40 to 55, and 56+. Telephony is a communication method that has always promoted personalized human interaction, which strongly influences customer acquisition and retention. In addition, communication flexibility is key to business operations and success, especially when companies must compete for a share in a shrinking market.

David Liu, founder and CEO of Deltapath stated, "Deltapath is making the decision simple for companies thinking about adding voice to Microsoft Teams. We offer free telephony services to MS Teams users on E1 and E3 subscriptions using the Deltapath UC platform. Not only does our offering add voice for free, but companies do not have to purchase a Teams Phone license. It is Deltapath's way of helping businesses advance and become more successful without increasing spending during these uncertain economic times."

Once MS Teams users add the Deltapath Talk app, it is accessed from the sidebar of the MS Teams app. Users click the app to initiate a call. In addition, users can seamlessly move to an audio or video call in the chat window by clicking the video or telephone icon in the window.

About Deltapath Inc.

Deltapath has been making the impossible possible in Unified Communications for 20 years by revolutionizing how organizations communicate and collaborate.

We specialize in solutions that solve communication pain points, extend the life of your investments, and improve productivity, workflow, and customer experience so our customers can become their best selves.

Discover our solutions: mobility, omnichannel, contact center, push-to-talk, healthcare, Salesforce CTI integration, CUCM replacement option, and telephony services for Microsoft Teams E1 and E3 subscribers.

To learn about our other services and solutions and how we can help you reach different goals, visit www.Deltapath.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Press Inquiries:

Deltapath

[email protected]

408-582-0384

SOURCE Deltapath