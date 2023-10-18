Deltapath Revolutionizes Customer Experience in Cooperation with Zendesk, Inc

News provided by

Deltapath

18 Oct, 2023, 08:49 ET

Zendesk  customers can now benefit from integrated telephony within their Zendesk Dashboard

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltapath, a pioneering Unified Communications (UC) company, proudly announces the launch of its Deltapath Talk solution, designed to upgrade the user and customer experience within Zendesk. With this strategic integration, Deltapath empowers businesses to seamlessly merge communication technologies with Zendesk, unlocking a new era of customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Continue Reading
Deltapath Talk Integrated with Zendesk Support
Deltapath Talk Integrated with Zendesk Support
Deltapath Talk Integrated with Zendesk Sell
Deltapath Talk Integrated with Zendesk Sell

In today's dynamic business landscape, customer experience stands as a linchpin for growth and profitability. A recent report by SuperOffice underscores the significance of customer experience placing it higher than the delivery of a great product and service. In fact, of the organizations surveyed, 81% believe customer experience is the key to gaining a competitive edge. In addition, 86% of buyers are willing to pay more for great customer experience. The result of the study seems to be onto something.

Deltapath Talk Integration

The integration of Deltapath Talk with Zendesk CRM for Sales platform and Zendesk Support ticketing platform represents a pivotal advancement in the realm of customer-centric solutions. By seamlessly integrating with Zendesk, Deltapath empowers businesses with a suite of call handling functionalities directly accessible from within the Zendesk interface. Essential features such as call answering, holding, and transferring are seamlessly integrated, streamlining operations and fortifying the user experience. Furthermore, users gain newfound efficiency through a click-to-dial feature directly from Zendesk contacts.

A 360-Degree View of Zendesk Customers

Central to Deltapath's solution is the capacity to present vital customer information to Zendesk users with each incoming call. This real-time data empowers users to initiate meaningful conversations from the moment the call is answered. Throughout the call, Zendesk users can access a comprehensive view of the customer journey, including personal details, active cases, cross-selling opportunities, historical notes, and call logs.

Deltapath Talk is available on Zendesk Marketplace. Install Deltapath Talk for Zendesk Support or install Deltapath Talk for Zendesk Sell.

Comments on the New

David Liu, CEO of Deltapath, remarked, "By integrating communications within Zendesk, we help to automate business processes such as automatically logging a call into Zendesk's database and creating a historical map of a customer. These logs, in tandem with agent notes, not only enhance subsequent interactions but also save time and substantially improve the customer experience. Furthermore, by granting agents a 360-degree customer view the moment they answer a call, we empower them to serve as advocates for the customer, significantly enriching the quality of customer service and business relationship."

About Deltapath

Deltapath is a trailblazing Unified Communications (UC) company at the forefront of enhancing communication and collaboration experiences for businesses. With innovative solutions and strategic integrations, Deltapath empowers organizations to unlock new levels of efficiency, engagement, and customer satisfaction. To learn how we can help you reach your goals, visit www.deltapath.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Additional Resources

For further information, please contact:
Deltapath
Shirmattie Seenarine
408-582-0384
[email protected]

SOURCE Deltapath

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.