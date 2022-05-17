DeltaTek Global Reaches a New Milestone in Cost Savings for Well Construction

HOUSTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Well construction expert, DeltaTek Global, has announced surpassing a cost saving milestone, reinforcing the continued benefits its technology brings to industry operators. Thanks to the deployment of its pioneering subsea solutions, DeltaTek has successfully saved its clients more than 1,000 rig hours and achieved savings of 10,000 MT of net CO 2 globally.

DeltaTek's forward thinking solutions including SeaCure®, QuikCure®, CoreCure® and SeaCureRS®, are paving the way to Ultimate Cement Placement. These ground-breaking technologies allow operators to eliminate various risks during well construction as well as providing a reduction to wait on cement times in excess of 70%. This coupled with early compressive strength increases of 500% results in low-risk drill outs, increased productivity, and reduced CO 2 emissions.

Additionally, DeltaTek provides its customers with a revolutionary solution to mitigating current-related inefficiency and downtime by enabling dual derrick operations in severe current conditions. The global group is widely recognised for its ArticuLock® solution, a drill pipe deployable, high-pressure sealing, torque and pump through technology, which enables for 15 degrees of articulation in any orientation, entirely eliminating bending stress within traditionally rigid landing strings. The technology can be deployed in the world's most extreme current conditions, enabling surface casings to be safely suspended offline for multiple days in nearly 5 knots of current.

US Business Development Manager, Tyler Reynolds said: "Surpassing these targets is a huge achievement for DeltaTek. We are proud to provide our customers with innovative solutions that enable them to save costs, increase operation efficiency and minimize CO2 emissions.

DeltaTek is committed to providing forward-thinking solutions to common problems in the well construction industry. Optimizing cement consumption during this process also contributes to carbon emissions reduction. We are delighted that our technology is paving the way in Ultimate Cement Placement, reducing CO2 and saving rig time."

Launched in 2015, DeltaTek's disruptive innovations, including the full Cure range and ArticuLock®, were created in response to the growing requirement for simple, cost-saving and value-adding products.

