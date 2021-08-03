DeltaTrainer is Now CoPilot!

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeltaTrainer announced today that it has completed a major rebranding.

DeltaTrainer will be rebranded to CoPilot at mycopilot.com. The new branding not only includes new colors, logo, fonts, and icons, but also a new mission statement, positioning, and improved product experience. CoPilot believes that everyone deserves the opportunity to live a healthy life and that change—real, lasting change—is achieved through a series of small daily choices that stack up to lifelong habits. And that it's much easier to make those choices with a partner by your side.

CoPilot is a one-on-one coaching experience that pairs each individual with a dedicated coach to form lasting lifestyle changes.

Matt Spettel, Co-founder & CEO, commented on the rebrand, "DeltaTrainer was a brand built by two nerdy fitness enthusiasts developing cutting edge fitness technology. CoPilot represents our evolution to a company that applies that technology to make lifelong fitness a reality for anyone and any body."

"When building the CoPilot brand, we did not need to reinvent the wheel; it felt like we were just formalizing the down to earth, optimistic, empathetic, and motivational brand that our coaches already embodied every day."

Visit mycopilot.com to explore the new website and experience the new product. Message [email protected] to schedule an interview with one of the co-founders.

