Deltec Homes Launches Backyard Cottages, a New Generation of Round ADUs

The launch comes as demand for ADUs continues to accelerate nationwide, driven by housing affordability challenges and the need for flexible living solutions. In major markets like Los Angeles, ADUs have grown from fewer than 100 permits in 2016 to more than 7,000 annually—now accounting for roughly one in three new homes.

Deltec's Backyard Cottages allow homeowners to maximize property value by adding extra space for families to live, work, and play—supporting multi-generational living, guest accommodations, home offices, creative studios, or private space to relax and unwind. In addition to providing lifestyle flexibility, ADUs have also emerged as a popular financial strategy—offering the ability to generate passive income without purchasing a second property.

Unlike traditional backyard structures, Deltec's round design creates a more natural, immersive living experience. The round shape allows light to enter from all directions—creating a space that feels open, connected, and expansive—more like being in nature than simply looking at it.

"We reimagined our signature round home as an accessible, purpose-built structure—offering flexible living space without the cost of a fully equipped standalone home," said Meg Gore, CEO of Deltec Homes. "These new cottages are our most cost-effective models to date and deliver the same iconic round form, energy efficiency, and stellar craftsmanship that Deltec is known for globally. Backyard Cottages can adapt over time as well—what begins as a home office can become a guest retreat, art studio, or a comfortable space for aging parents."

Backyard Cottages are designed with a simple, open layout—ideal as an auxiliary structure alongside a primary residence. To maximize affordability, homeowners take a more active role in project coordination, including permitting, contractor selection, and site preparation, while Deltec provides the structural shell and design expertise. Because these cottages are built on existing properties, homeowners can often reduce costs by leveraging existing utilities and infrastructure.

For those seeking more features and options, it's easy to upgrade from the Backyard Cottages to the Nest (517 sq ft) or Hideaway (746 sq ft) models from Deltec's best-selling 360° Signature Collection, with kitchen layouts, additional upgrades, and full project support. To celebrate the Backyard Cottage launch, Deltec Homes is offering special savings from February 26 until March 31, 2026. Customers who place a deposit on the Refuge or Sanctuary during this time will receive a complimentary tongue and groove wood ceiling upgrade that extends throughout the entire cottage interior (up to $5,552 value).

To learn more about Deltec Backyard Cottages, visit www.deltechomes.com

