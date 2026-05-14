DELTEC HOMES UNVEILS NEW 360° SIGNATURE OPTIONS, GIVING HOMEOWNERS EVEN MORE WAYS TO PERSONALIZE ITS ICONIC ROUND HOMES

— Four new upgrades bring popular custom features to Deltec's best-selling 360° Signature Collection, with launch savings of up to $20,848 —

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltec Homes—the world leader in round home design for more than 50 years—today announced new upgrades available across its 360° Signature Collection, expanding the lineup of options homeowners can choose from to personalize their Deltec home. Inspired by some of the most-requested choices from Deltec's custom 360° Design Studio path, the new 360° Signature Options are now available across the entire Signature line.

Deltec Escape with attached garage and optional Arch-style covered porch. Deltec Oasis with Max Windows/High Ceilings Upgrade.

"Our Signature Collection has become our best-selling line because it delivers everything that makes a Deltec a Deltec—timeless round design, hurricane-ready strength, exceptional energy efficiency, and panoramic connection to the outdoors—in a faster, more affordable package," said Meg Gore, CEO of Deltec Homes. "These new options give homeowners even more flexibility to shape how their home lives, bringing the personal touch of our custom Design Studio path to the streamlined Signature experience."

A More Personal Take on Deltec's Best-Selling Collection

Launched as Deltec's streamlined path to a round home, the 360° Signature Collection brings the company's renowned engineering and aerodynamic circular design to a build-ready format with nine models and 77 floor plans. Because Signature homes are predesigned, Deltec can pass along significant savings in both time and cost: customers save up to 25% on their Deltec shell package and up to four months of construction time versus a fully custom Deltec home. Every Signature model is built on the same proven platform as Deltec's custom homes—the same aerodynamic round form, premium materials, and advanced structural engineering that have helped Deltec's homes built over the last 30 years achieve a 99.9% survival rate, enduring direct hits from some of the most powerful hurricanes on record, from Andrew, Katrina, and Wilma to Michael, Dorian, and Ian.

The Four New 360° Signature Options

Attached and Detached Garages — Two-car garages built to the same structural standards as the home itself. Attached versions, available on Deltec's four largest models, include a 16' x 14' entry connector with space for a mudroom and powder room, plus a choice of covered porch styles.

— Two-car garages built to the same structural standards as the home itself. Attached versions, available on Deltec's four largest models, include a 16' x 14' entry connector with space for a mudroom and powder room, plus a choice of covered porch styles. Max Windows and High Ceilings — One additional foot of ceiling height throughout, with window area increased by approximately 20 percent for more panoramic views and natural light.

— One additional foot of ceiling height throughout, with window area increased by approximately 20 percent for more panoramic views and natural light. Additional Deck Bays and Roofs Over Decks — Additional double deck bay plus additional roofs over the decks for expanded, protected outdoor living.

— Additional double deck bay plus additional roofs over the decks for expanded, protected outdoor living. Sliding Patio Door Upgrade — Replace a standard window with a sliding patio door to extend seamless indoor-outdoor living to a second room.

Limited-Time Launch Offer: Up to $20,848 in Savings

To mark the launch, Deltec is offering customers a choice of two promotional packages on deposits placed before June 30, 2026: 50% off Deltec Garage Packages, or free Max Windows & High Ceilings plus Roof Over Deck upgrades. Full details at deltechomes.com/options-launch-promo.

About Deltec Homes

Founded in 1968, Deltec Homes is the world leader in round home design, with homes in all 50 states and more than 30 countries. Designed and manufactured in Asheville, North Carolina, every Deltec is built using the company's advanced panelized building system, resulting in a premium-quality, energy-efficient structure delivered directly to the job site. To learn more, visit deltechomes.com or call 800.642.2508.

Some restrictions apply. Offers cannot be combined and are subject to change. Call Deltec Homes at (800) 642-2508 for details.

Media Contact:

Karen Parziale

Deltec Homes

201.927.8536 [email protected]

SOURCE DELTEC HOMES INC.