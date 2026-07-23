Don't Let a Quiet Start Fool You: Peak Hurricane Season Is Weeks Away

Deltec Homes and world-renowned hurricane chaser Josh Morgerman warn coastal homeowners: the season's most dangerous months are still ahead

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Storm Bertha is tracking along the Gulf Coast, bringing storm surge and high winds to communities across the region — a timely reminder that hurricane season is far from over. With the Atlantic's most dangerous window of August through October still ahead, meteorological experts and Deltec Homes, the pioneer in hurricane-resistant round home design, are urging coastal homeowners to act now.

Deltec Tranquility on pilings foundation.

Forecasting groups including Colorado State University (CSU) and The Weather Company are predicting fewer named storms than average in 2026. But fewer storms doesn't mean safer. Unusually warm Gulf and Atlantic waters provide ample fuel for the ones that do form. Although the total number of storms varies from year to year, the percentage of storms reaching powerful Category 4 and 5 storms has increased — a trend climate scientists link to rising ocean temperatures.

Josh Morgerman, the world's most renowned hurricane chaser and a spokesperson for Deltec Homes, cautions coastal residents not to let their guard down.

"Forecasts call for a below-normal hurricane season. Doesn't matter. Some of the worst hurricanes in American history happened in slow seasons. The back half is historically the dangerous half — don't let a slow start fool you. The time to prepare is now. That means storing water and nonperishable food — before a rush on the stores — and having an evacuation plan. But what about your house? Is it built resilient? Is it hurricane tough? If not, consider a Deltec. Their homes are literally engineered for hurricanes."

Meg Gore, CEO of Deltec Homes, shares that concern: "Even in a year with a mild forecast, homeowners in storm-prone areas should have a hurricane preparedness plan — starting with their home. Deltec has been building hurricane-resistant round homes around the world for more than 50 years — in the very communities targeted by these ferocious storms. That knowledge is built into every home we make."

At the center of Deltec's approach is the 360° Signature Collection — seven pre-designed round home models ranging from 500 to 2,000 square feet across 65 floor plans. Because Signature homes are pre-designed, Deltec can pass along significant savings in both time and cost: customers can save up to 25% on their Deltec shell package and reduce construction time by as much as four months versus a fully custom Deltec home. Every Signature model is built on the same proven platform as Deltec's custom homes — the same aerodynamic round form, premium materials, and advanced structural engineering that have helped Deltec homes built over the last 30 years achieve a 99.9% survival rate while enduring direct hits from some of the most powerful hurricanes on record — from Andrew, Katrina, and Wilma to Michael, Dorian, and Ian.

Launched in 2025, the Collection's newest model, Tranquility, offers 1,327 square feet with spacious open-concept layouts, vaulted ceilings, and panoramic windows designed to maximize natural light and coastal views. Like all 360° Signature models, it is Hurricane Ready — built to withstand winds up to 130 mph, with upgrade packages engineered for wind speeds up to 160, 170, or 190 mph.

With peak season only weeks away, Gore urges homeowners who haven't yet prepared to start immediately. She recommends beginning with a thorough "house check" to identify what needs to be repaired, reinforced, or replaced — including checking for loose shingles, clearing debris from gutters and downspouts to ensure proper drainage, and trimming weak tree limbs near the house that could become projectiles in high winds.

"As climate change brings more extreme weather events, building a resilient home is no longer just a personal choice — it's a smart long-term investment," Gore said. "The hurricanes don't wait. Neither should you."

About Deltec Homes

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, Deltec Homes is a third-generation, family-owned company and America's leading builder of round, factory-crafted homes. Deltec's aerodynamic circular design is engineered for hurricane resistance, energy efficiency, and panoramic views that connect people to beautiful landscapes around the world. Deltec is a certified B Corporation. For more information, visit deltechomes.com or call 828.253.0483.

Media Contact:

Lainey Sherwood

Deltec Homes

828.253.0483 | [email protected]

SOURCE DELTEC HOMES INC.