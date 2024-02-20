DELTEC, RENOWNED FOR THEIR ROUND HURRICANE-RESISTANT HOMES, LAUNCHES THE 360 SIGNATURE COLLECTION

SIX NEW PREDESIGNED HOMES THAT ARE MORE ECONOMICAL -- AT A 25% SAVINGS AMID RISING HOME CONSTRUCTION COSTS

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltec Homes, the best-in-class extreme weather builder known for their circular designs, announces the largest product launch in its 55-year history, the 360 Signature Collection – a new line of predesigned round hurricane-resistant homes with six different models.

Deltec Homes 360 Signature Collection, Oasis Model

Deltec's unwavering commitment to design excellence, disaster resilience, and sustainable construction has earned them a well-deserved reputation as one of the top home builders in the world. As home costs rise, hurricane-resistant new construction has traditionally only been accessible to affluent homebuyers who want to protect their home amid climate change and extreme weather.

"Because these new homes are predesigned and extremely efficient to manufacture, we are now able to pass on significant price and time savings to the consumer. The prices for the 360 Signature Collection represent approximately a 25% savings on the Deltec structure as compared to a custom designed Deltec, making these homes more accessible to a larger group of homebuyers around the world," states Steve Linton, president, Deltec.

Historically, the Deltec design and manufacturing process is a minimum of eight months to a year. With these six new predesigned models (from 500 to 2,000 square feet) and 32 different floor plans to choose from on a user-friendly platform, the 360 Signature Collection delivers on a fast track: a four-month timeline. The Nest is one-bedroom, 517 square feet, and ideal as a guest home or vacation cottage. The largest model, The Oasis, has three to four bedrooms, and 2,070 square feet of living space. There are four models in between – The Hideaway at 746 sq. ft., The Retreat at 1,016 sq. ft., The Haven at 1,166 SF, and The Escape at 1,678 sq. ft.

For the first time, DeltecHomes.com visitors can dynamically compare floor plans of a round home and experience how the space is configured in a circular dwelling. For example, on The Escape, they can choose between three bedrooms, or two bedrooms with a mudroom and office; between two great kitchen layouts; and between two different entry configurations. These work together to create eight unique floor plan variations -- all for the same price and within the same round footprint so the buyer can find his/her ideal home.

Safe structures that withstand nature's fury with impact and hurricane-resistant features

Year after year, storm after storm, Deltec is the home that is left standing. They are renowned for their hurricane-resistant homes that have endured the worst storms on record, including Michael, Katrina, Ian, and many more. Each home in the new collection is highly resilient and designed for high winds of 130 mph with options to upgrade to 170 mph. Deltec has spent decades perfecting its craft of precision engineering -- delivering high performance homes with structural integrity, and a 99.9% success rate against extreme weather for homes built in the last 30 years.

Inspired Benefits and a Biophilic IMAX-like Experience

The 360 Signature Collection takes full advantage of Deltec's trademark biophilic design. The natural geometry of a Deltec home, with its large open spaces, vaulted ceilings and flowing curved walls, creates a "spacious at any size" dynamic that makes the home feel much larger than the actual square footage.

"A deep connection to nature has always been our design philosophy and each of the models in this new collection offers an extraordinary living experience because of its unique biophilic design," Linton adds.

From the inside, their walls of windows capture breathtaking panoramic views such as the vivid turquoise blue of the sea, the mirror-like reflections of a lake, or the multi-hued vistas of majestic peaks, bringing nature into the sanctuary of the home and the calming benefits that it brings. With a circular design, each home offers exceptional panoramic views of nature known as the View Horizon - the overall length of the view that you have from inside your home and is up to 61 feet across in the larger models.

Net Zero Ready: Homes that Combat the Causes of Climate Change

Deltec homes are designed to resist the increasing intensity of extreme weather brought about by climate change and because of their exceptional sustainability, they also help address the root causes of climate change by dramatically reducing the energy and carbon needed to build and operate the home.

Round homes are naturally more energy efficient than a traditional home, having up to 20% less exterior surface area and a more air-tight design, making them more efficient to heat and cool. Each home in the 360 Signature Collection is built Net Zero Ready in most US climate zones - one of the most stringent green building standards in the country. The net impact is that these homes are two times as energy efficient as a typical home. Detailed specifications for insulation, HVAC, appliances, and solar-ready features ensure that Deltec homeowners can now more easily achieve both the highest levels of energy savings and a low carbon footprint.

