Deltek and AIA Announce a New Solution for Architects to Build Better Projects

HERNDON, Va., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, together with AIA, announced that it will deliver a new solution to the AEC industry this September, called Deltek Specpoint. The solution is an all-in-one specification and design automation tool that will be the new home of AIA MasterSpec®. Specpoint will help architects and engineers reduce risks and improve project outcomes with the combination of its innovative approach to authoring specifications and the industry proven content provided via MasterSpec.

Deltek and AIA have a history of partnering and providing leadership in the architecture and building design industry with MasterSpec, a product created by The AIA for its members. The two organizations have worked together to enable the delivery of MasterSpec and software solutions that position architects with the best possible tools available for specifying building products and materials.

Recognizing the need for architecture and engineering firms to increase project efficiencies, Deltek and AIA have teamed up to deliver comprehensive online building product research and selection content, combined with a streamlined specification design and publishing tool.

Deltek Specpoint, home of AIA MasterSpec®, is a cloud-based software solution that will revolutionize how product manufacturers and architects and engineers collaborate. Users will be empowered to intelligently research and select products, efficiently write specs and produce project manuals to deliver successful projects.

"The strong partnership between AIA and Deltek has elevated the importance of specifications as a strategic asset in the architect's design process," said AIA EVP/Chief Executive Officer Robert Ivy, FAIA. "We're now seeing the partnership take on a more revolutionary approach with the launch of Specpoint. This application offers architects a better pathway to bring their designs into reality."

"For decades, Deltek has been working closely with architecture, engineering and construction firms to deliver the most comprehensive software solutions. Together with AIA, we are looking to the future and empowering those companies on their digital transformation journey," said Mike Corkery, President and CEO at Deltek. "We are very excited to continue our partnership with AIA and bring the power of Specpoint to market."

The AIA Conference on Architecture – A'21 – kicks off June 17 and will feature a preview of Deltek Specpoint from 10:00-10:30 a.m. ET in the Deltek virtual booth. You can also sign up here to receive product updates.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

About AIA

Founded in 1857, AIA consistently works to create more valuable, healthy, secure, and sustainable buildings, neighborhoods, and communities. Through more than 200 international, state and local chapters, AIA advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public wellbeing.

AIA provides members with tools and resources to assist them in their careers and business as well as engaging civic and government leaders and the public to find solutions to pressing issues facing our communities, institutions, nation, and world. Members adhere to a code of ethics and conduct to ensure the highest professional standards.

