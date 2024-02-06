Deltek Announces New Replicon Standalone Time Tracking and PSA Solutions for Government Contractors

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has announced the launch of Replicon Time Tracking and Polaris PSA for Government Contracting. Purpose-built for the unique needs of government contractors, the new time-tracking and PSA solutions support regulatory compliance and seamless integration regardless of the ERP or financial system currently being used.

Deltek's Replicon Time Tracking for Government Contracting and Polaris PSA for Government Contracting seamlessly integrate with top-tier ERP systems, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms, Human Capital Management (HCM) platforms and payroll providers, including Deltek's flagship ERP, Deltek Costpoint, and SAP. Both allow for flexibility and scalability while supporting industry-leading compliance, including FAR, DFARS and CAS accounting and timekeeping compliance requirements, to help streamline DCAA audits. Both solutions also adhere to data protection and security standards, including GDPR, FedRAMP, NIST 800-171, NIST SP 800-53 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and are supported by SOC 1 and SOC 2 reports issued by an independent audit.

Replicon Time Tracking supports government contractors looking to streamline and scale operations with user-friendly features that:

Consolidate employee time collection and workforce management into a unified platform with built-in labor law compliance libraries to automatically account for local regulations.

Ensure all billable time is captured accurately by populating timesheets with data from applications including Microsoft Teams and Outlook, Zoom, Jira and Asana, leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) so employees only need to review and submit.

Support globally distributed workforces across government and commercial industries through centralized project time capturing and schedule management tools.

Polaris PSA ensures on-time and on-budget project delivery using advanced resource management capabilities that empower government contractors to:

Easily find the right team member for every project based on availability and utilization, location, skills and other factors with intelligent recommendations that ensure ideal resource allocation for every project and improve collaboration between project and resource managers.

Confidently plan capacity with real-time insights to identify resource requirements for newly awarded projects and forecast potential demand from business development opportunities.

Optimize revenue and pricing for the most profitable bidding scenarios, factoring in true utilization, complete costs and real margins.

Improve client management and project delivery with a consolidated live view of all projects and their progress, costs, partners and resource allocation all in one place.

"As government contractors grow, expand and diversify their business, they need solutions that can help them collect project time in a compliant way, while maximizing their global workforce and ensuring the right people are on the right projects," said Warren Linscott, SVP and Chief Product Officer at Deltek. "We are launching these solutions with out-of-the-box integrations with Deltek Costpoint and other industry-leading ERP solutions. This approach provides government contractors with a time-to-value and a total-cost-of-ownership advantage no matter which back-office system they have in place today. Our solutions offer an integrated platform for time tracking and resource management that supports built-in compliance with DCAA, FAR, and dozens of federal, state and local time tracking requirements, allowing our customers more time to focus on delivering better projects."

