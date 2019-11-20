Deltek Announces Partnership with Alirrium and UiPath to Deliver RPA Capabilities for Deltek Customers

RPA is a non-invasive technology that can be overlaid on existing systems without impacting ongoing developments. It has the potential to relieve employees of repetitive, mundane and time-consuming tasks. It can cut costs, boost productivity, increase capacity and reduce the risk of error. The benefits around RPA are numerous, real and proven. The greatest benefits are with the employee experience, where employee satisfaction and having a revamped sense of purpose lead the way.

"RPA technology is redefining the future of work," said David Hickey, CEO of Alirrium. "By assigning repetitive and mundane work to the digital workforce, Alirrium frees organizations to unleash the creativity, passion and talents of their people to focus on driving projects. Forward-thinking organizations, like Deltek, are partnering with companies like ours to drive unprecedented levels of productivity for their customers."

"We are delighted to team up with Alirrium to bring our wide range of Robotic Process Automation capabilities to the Deltek customer base. Adoption of RPA continues to grow across the globe and we're seeing explosive demand from all different types and sizes of organizations. This partnership will help us further provide unique and customized applications, specifically within all of Deltek's solutions," said Cheryln Chin, Vice President of Global Systems Integrators at UiPath.

"At Deltek, we focus on our customer's experience and strive to continue delivering as much value as possible. RPA will help our customers do more with the same or less resources and will raise employee satisfaction by giving the bots routine repeatable tasks so that employees can focus on more important work for their companies and their careers. RPA is a great complement to Deltek's solutions and we are excited to Partner with Alirrium and UiPath to make it available to our customers." said Warren Linscott, SVP of Product Strategy at Deltek.

To learn more about Alirrium, UiPath and Deltek, visit the Deltek Marketplace.

About Alirrium

Alirrium is an authorized partner of UiPath providing Robotic Process Automation to both the commercial and federal workplace providing a full range of solutions ranging from SMB automations of a few select processes to enterprise integration of hundreds of digital co-workers. Alirrium's focus is not just about implementing this software but also helping their clients intelligently optimize how work gets done by helping their clients re-imagine, re-purpose and re-energize their workforce. www.alirrium.com



About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com



About UiPath

UiPath is leading the "Automation First" era – championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company's enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction. www.uipath.com

SOURCE Deltek

Related Links

http://www.deltek.com

