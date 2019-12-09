Deltek Announces Retooled GovWin IQ Labor Pricing Application for Government Contractors

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today its GovWin IQ customers now have access to an enriched Labor Pricing Analytics application, allowing them to conduct pricing analysis efficiently, by comparing millions of fully-burdened labor rates in seconds.

The government contracting environment can be competitive, and knowing how to bid successfully is just as important as identifying on which contracting opportunities to bid. For government contractors to develop a winning pricing strategy, they require benchmarking as many data points as possible – job titles, contract award and incumbent data, education and work experience requirements, and labor rate comparisons. GovWin IQ's robust Labor Pricing Analytics application provides a user-friendly way to make these comparisons using real pricing data extended by vendors to federal agencies.

"Our research shows that companies who sell to the public sector find it challenging to conduct thorough pricing analysis to support their proposals," said Kevin Plexico, Senior VP of Information Solutions at Deltek. "With Labor Pricing Analytics, we are giving GovWin IQ customers the ability to analyze more than 15 million historic and future labor rates to evaluate how competitors are approaching price and – critically – to see what agency buyers have paid for similar services recently."

With the new Labor Pricing Analytics, GovWin IQ users will be able to:

Create visualizations of the labor pricing market with interactive analytics and data points

Build inclusive job category searches with GovWin's proprietary Smart Tags, bridging the jargon gap between agencies and industry

Alleviate hours of work with custom pivot tables to optimize their next bid

About GovWin

GovWin is the leader in government market intelligence and government spending information across the entire public sector spectrum. We provide enterprise, mid-market and small business customers with the most comprehensive set of federal, state and local government contracting leads. Clients grow their sales pipelines with access to expiring term contracts, pre-RFP information, and planned, funded projects, along with government contacts, competitor information, and market analytics – all backed by our holistic integration and expert support.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

