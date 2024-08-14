Deltek Announces Speaker Lineup and Sponsors for Deltek ProjectCon 2024

This year's annual user conference will feature José Hernández, Jason Dorsey and Deltek CEO Bob Hughes as keynote speakers; Eva Saha to host the event

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has announced the lineup of speakers and sponsors for Deltek ProjectCon 2024. Deltek ProjectCon is the largest conference destination for project-based businesses, where thousands of Deltek customers, partners and experts gather for collaboration and meaningful connections, discussions of industry best practices, inspirational keynotes, and education on Deltek solutions and services. This year's event will be held from November 12-14 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, just outside of Washington, D.C.

Deltek ProjectCon will kick off on Tuesday, November 12, with Deltek's new President & CEO Bob Hughes taking the stage for a welcome keynote address. Tuesday's General Session will also include a keynote from José Hernández – former NASA astronaut and inspiration for the movie "A Million Miles Away" – who will share his remarkable story of overcoming obstacles and developing world-changing ideas. And Deltek's Chief Customer Officer, Margo Martin, will announce the winners of the 17th annual Most Valuable Project (MVP) Awards. This year's event will be hosted by Eva Saha, professional emcee, moderator, and former television host.

On Wednesday, November 13, Deltek's Chief Product Officer Warren Linscott and Chief Technology Officer Dinakar Hituvalli will host a General Session discussing Deltek's latest tech and innovation, including Deltek DelaTM – Deltek's AI-powered intelligent business companion.

The final day of Deltek ProjectCon, Thursday, November 14, will open with an insightful keynote address from Jason Dorsey, generational and behavioral trends expert and bestselling author of Zconomy: How Gen Z Will Change the Future of Business and What to Do About It. Jason will share findings from his work to help the audience leverage knowledge about emerging trends and unlock their fullest potential and future-proof their organizations. Following a day of networking and breakout sessions, Deltek ProjectCon will wrap-up with its annual customer appreciation party.

"I'm looking forward to speaking to the Deltek ProjectCon audience this year," said Jason Dorsey. "In a world of always-evolving technology, tools, and systems, it's imperative that businesses understand how to use data to help them achieve their personal and professional goals, as well as the power of learning from the younger generations who will power the economy for years to come."

"I'm thrilled to be attending my first Deltek ProjectCon and look forward to welcoming our customers, partners and all members of Deltek Project Nation," said Deltek President and CEO, Bob Hughes. "This event is designed to be three days of inspiration, education and collaboration – offering a deep dive into our solutions, opportunities to network, and time to celebrate the achievements of this community. I'm proud to be sharing the main stage with our incredible guest speakers, José Hernández and Jason Dorsey, who will provide actionable tools and insights attendees can take home with them. This event wouldn't be possible without our incredible partners and sponsors, and we're grateful to have their support once again this year."

More than 30 sponsors will join Deltek at the Gaylord National "XPO" exposition space, where attendees can connect with Deltek experts, conference sponsors and fellow attendees and get hands-on with live demos, see partner solutions in action and more. This year's sponsors include returning Diamond sponsor Baker Tilly and Platinum sponsors Aktion Associates, BDO USA, EleVia Software, Infotek Consulting, LLC, Kinetek Consulting, PCI, and SilverEdge Systems.

"Baker Tilly is delighted to return again as the Diamond sponsor for Deltek ProjectCon – continuing our strategic partnership that spans more than 20 years," said Kevin Brandt, principal and leader of Baker Tilly's GovCon Technology practice. "Deltek ProjectCon offers an excellent opportunity to exchange ideas, share best practices, and grow valuable relationships. We're thrilled to be a part of it."

To learn more about Deltek ProjectCon and to register for the conference, visit DeltekProjectCon.com.

