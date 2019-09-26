Deltek Announces the Speakers and Sponsors for Its Annual User Conference, Deltek Insight

On Monday, November 18, Deltek Insight will kick off three days of General Sessions once again hosted by Mike Robbins – author, thought leader and sought-after speaker who teaches people, leaders, and teams to infuse their lives and businesses with authenticity and appreciation. During Monday's General Session, Deltek CEO Mike Corkery will provide an update on the Deltek business strategy and address attendee questions.

Also joining the stage on Monday, John O'Leary will inspire Insight attendees with his amazing story of survival, being living proof of the power of the human spirit. While playing with fire and gasoline at just 9 years old, O'Leary was burned on 100% of his body and given less than 1% chance to live. John will share his epic story of survival and demonstrate how to navigate adversity through decision making, revealing a brighter vision for what's possible and how to live boldly to impact others.

Throughout the week, attendees will hear from several Deltek executives – including Warren Linscott, SVP of Product Strategy and Mike Scopa, SVP of Engineering – who will take the General Session stage on Tuesday, November 19. Linscott and Scopa will talk about how Deltek continues to invest in its products and solutions, with a focus on making its customers successful now, while keeping an eye on how Deltek will innovate and change to keep customers competitive in the future.

And on Wednesday, November 20, Insight will close out its final General Session with executive, activist and entrepreneur, Sarah Robb O'Hagan, who has been described by the media as everything from "Superwoman undercover" to the "Pied Piper of Potential." She is a high-energy combination of disruptive business leader and fitness fanatic, and has been named one of Forbes' "Most Powerful Women in Sports" and one of Fast Company's "Most Creative People in Business."

In addition, over 30 sponsors will join Deltek at the Gaylord Palms in the "XPO" exposition space, where attendees can get hands-on with the software and information solutions that enable superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. This year's sponsors include Insight 2019's Diamond Sponsor – Baker Tilly – and Platinum Sponsors BDO, ClientPay, InfoTek Consulting LLC, Kinetek Consulting and PCI.

"We continue to get incredible feedback year after year from attendees on what they love about Insight – the community feel, the networking opportunities and the expanded program. And this year, we've added several new features to make it easier for attendees to find the right domain experts and partners to get their questions answered and to gather best practices they can bring back to their companies," said Perry Hardt, CMO at Deltek. "And of course, #DeltekProjectNation is bigger than us! We couldn't put on this world-class event for over 3,000 attendees without support from our partners. Together, we will make Insight 2019 our best event yet!"

