Deltek Appoints Heather Larkin as Chief Financial Officer and Elevates Tracy Schampers to Chief Legal and Administrative Officer

Leadership moves position Deltek for its next phase of platform innovation and growth

HERNDON, Va., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek®, the intelligent platform for project-based businesses, today announced two senior leadership appointments that strengthen the company's executive team as it accelerates its platform transformation, cloud migration, and AI development. Heather Larkin joins Deltek as Chief Financial Officer, and Tracy Schampers has been elevated from Chief Legal Officer to Chief Legal and Administrative Officer. Both report to Deltek President and CEO, Bob Hughes.

Heather Larkin Joins as Chief Financial Officer

Heather Larkin brings more than two decades of financial leadership built inside major enterprise software platforms, with deep experience in SaaS transformation, cloud-era finance operations, and scaling finance organizations through periods of rapid growth. She assumes full responsibility for the company's finance function.

"Deltek is at a genuinely exciting inflection point, accelerating our platform, deepening our AI capabilities, and expanding what we deliver for project-based businesses worldwide," said Bob Hughes, President and CEO of Deltek. "Heather is exactly the kind of leader this moment calls for – a builder, a clear thinker, and the right person to help us move from a position of strength into what comes next."

Larkin joins from UKG, a global human capital management platform company, where as Senior Vice President of Finance she led financial planning and analysis across the company's worldwide business.

"Project-based businesses depend on Deltek to run their most critical operations," said Heather Larkin. "That creates both an obligation and an extraordinary opportunity. I'm excited to help build the financial foundation that lets Deltek keep innovating and keep earning that trust at scale."

Tracy Schampers Elevated to Chief Legal and Administrative Officer

Tracy Schampers has been elevated from Chief Legal Officer to Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, expanding her scope to include Human Resources, Enterprise Security, and Technology Services alongside the company's legal and compliance functions.

"Tracy has been a key member of our executive team and a trusted steward of the company's most consequential legal and business decisions," said Bob Hughes. "Integrating these functions under a single experienced leader creates real advantages — faster decisions, stronger alignment, and a more seamless experience for our employees and customers."

A Note on Outgoing Leaders

These appointments follow the planned retirements of Chief Financial Officer Mike Krone and Chief Human Resources Officer Ed Hutner, two executives whose leadership helped shape Deltek through more than a decade of growth. Hutner retires effective July 1, 2026. Krone will remain engaged through Q4 2026 to support Larkin's transition before completing his retirement. Deltek thanks both for their exceptional service.

About Deltek

Deltek is the intelligent platform that powers the project lifecycle — from ERP and accounting to project bidding, planning, delivery, and analysis. Trusted by 30,000 organizations across government contracting, aerospace and defense, architecture and engineering, construction, and consulting, Deltek delivers the speed, clarity, and control needed when the stakes are high. Learn more at deltek.com.

SOURCE Deltek