Nucleus Research Recognizes Deltek as an Expert, Highlighting AI Capabilities, User Experience, and Commitment to Security and Compliance

Enterprise and SMB recognition underscores Deltek's position as the go-to platform for project-based industries

HERNDON, Va., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek®, the intelligent platform for project-based businesses, today announced it has been named an Expert in both the Nucleus Research Enterprise ERP Technology Value Matrix 2026 and the Nucleus Research SMB ERP Technology Value Matrix 2026. The Expert designation recognizes vendors with deep functional strength in specialized domains, reinforcing the deep experience Deltek has with building ERP specifically for how project-based businesses operate.

The Nucleus Research Value Matrix evaluates ERP vendors on usability and functionality, drawing on end-user interviews, recently shipped capabilities, and vendor momentum. In its 2026 research, Nucleus found that the winners in enterprise ERP won't be the vendors with the most AI features, but those that can translate intelligence into measurable business outcomes across finance and operations.

In the Enterprise matrix, Nucleus spotlighted the Deltek portfolio of project-based ERP platforms, including Costpoint, Vantagepoint, and Maconomy. The firm called out the company's growing investment in Deltek Dela™, its AI-enabled business orchestrator. Nucleus praised Dela's capabilities across opportunity analysis, project summaries, hiring optimization, time and expense management, and back-office automation as clear signs of forward momentum.

In the SMB matrix, Nucleus highlighted Deltek Costpoint, Vantagepoint, WorkBook, and ComputerEase, pointing to the company's focus on project lifecycle management, operational visibility, and workflow automation. Nucleus also noted recent AI enhancements within Vantagepoint, including proactive insights that flag timesheet anomalies and surface where projects need attention.

"Project-based organizations face a different kind of complexity: one where compliance, accountability, and financial risk are built into every engagement," said Charles Brennan, Analyst at Nucleus Research. "Deltek has built its platform around that reality. The combination of deep industry-specific functionality and a growing AI layer that's grounded in governed, operational data is exactly what organizations in high-stakes industries need right now."

Recent Milestones Cited by Nucleus

Nucleus pointed to several recent updates across Deltek's platform:

Deltek Native Architecture: A refreshed platform strategy built around tighter interoperability across ERP, accounting, project management, business development, and delivery—with unified data and governed workflows at the core.

A refreshed platform strategy built around tighter interoperability across ERP, accounting, project management, business development, and delivery—with unified data and governed workflows at the core. Dela Intelligent Business Orchestrator: Expanded AI capabilities across the portfolio, including generative AI-driven summarization, proactive project insights, and back-office automation that helps teams work faster without adding headcount.

Expanded AI capabilities across the portfolio, including generative AI-driven summarization, proactive project insights, and back-office automation that helps teams work faster without adding headcount. Deltek Harmony™: A unified user experience rolling out across Costpoint, Vantagepoint, and GovWin IQ and making it easier for project teams to get work done faster and without adding unnecessary complexity.

A unified user experience rolling out across Costpoint, Vantagepoint, and GovWin IQ and making it easier for project teams to get work done faster and without adding unnecessary complexity. Government Compliance and Cloud Security: Renewed FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency for Costpoint GovCon Cloud Moderate, and added new ISO 27001 and CSA STAR Level 2 certifications for Costpoint GCCM and Maconomy, strengthening Deltek's standing for DoD and regulated government contracting environments.

"Project-based businesses doing mission-critical work don't have the luxury of getting things wrong. Compliance failures, missed margins, and cost overruns all have real-world consequences," said Dinakar Hituvalli, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Deltek. "What we're building at Deltek is a system of intelligence where AI is grounded in the data and governance that actually matters to these industries. This recognition from Nucleus tells us we're on the right track."

The recognition from Nucleus comes at a pivotal moment for the ERP market. Nucleus found that governance has become a defining requirement, and that organizations aren't going to trust AI in high-stakes workflows unless there are clear controls around approvals, permissions, audit trails, and human oversight. Deltek combines intelligence with authority to mitigate risk, and provided the clarity needed to increase margins, accuracy, and productivity, especially in industries where compliance isn't optional.

About Deltek

Deltek is the intelligent platform that powers the project lifecycle — from ERP and accounting to project bidding, planning, delivery, and analysis. Trusted by 30,000 organizations across government contracting, aerospace and defense, architecture and engineering, construction, and consulting, Deltek delivers the speed, clarity, and control needed when the stakes are high. Learn more at deltek.com

SOURCE Deltek