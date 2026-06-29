Deltek Introduces Robust Services Proposal Pricing Capabilities for Government Contractors

New capabilities in Deltek ProPricer give contractors governed labor pricing and material estimating capabilities within connected, compliant proposal workflows

HERNDON, Va., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek®, the intelligent platform for project-based businesses, today announced new services proposal pricing capabilities in Deltek ProPricer, the government proposal pricing software that helps contractors build, price, and submit audit-ready, CAS/FAR-compliant proposals efficiently and accurately. These updates expand the platform with capabilities designed to support labor-driven government contracts for the first time, replacing spreadsheet-based workflows with a more traceable approach to proposal development. This improves proposal pricing accuracy, strengthens audit readiness, and delivers more speed, clarity, and control across the proposal lifecycle, helping contractors create better margin opportunity.

As government contractors face increasing proposal complexity and greater scrutiny around cost traceability, many teams are still managing critical pricing and estimating work across disconnected manual processes, leading to potential inaccuracies and taking valuable time away from crafting winning proposals. According to the latest Deltek Clarity GovCon report, pricing is now the most scrutinized part of the proposal process and is cited as the top challenge by more than half of contractors. Additionally, 38% of contractors cite pricing that lacks auditability or defensibility as a top reason that proposals are not selected, making it the single most common cause for proposal failure, ahead of technical deficiencies.

The new release also brings ProPricer beyond labor-driven proposal pricing, adding connected material estimating within BOE Pro. This capability is designed for aerospace, defense, and manufacturing contractors, where materials, Bills of Materials (BOMs), and cost estimates play a critical role. Together, these enhancements help proposal and pricing teams bring more of the pricing, estimating, and documentation process into centralized, traceable, and purpose-built workflows, supporting confident decisions in environments that are defined by compliance, financial risk, and operational complexity.

"Government contractors planning to bid on projects within the proposed $1.5T defense budget will be under increasing pressure to move faster, price more accurately, and defend every number in their proposals," said Mike Scopa, SVP of Engineering at Deltek. "For many teams, some of the most critical pricing and estimating work still happens outside the systems designed to govern it and doesn't take the nuances of GovCon into account. By strengthening structure, visibility, and control across pricing within ProPricer, we're helping customers protect margins, manage risk and improve proposal outcomes without introducing new complexity."

For aerospace, defense, and manufacturing contractors, the latest capabilities advance workflows and create a direct, governed path from connected ERP systems — including Deltek Costpoint, SAP, Infor, and others — into the proposal pricing process, helping teams reduce manual re-entry, improving version control, and strengthening traceability from estimation through reporting.

Deltek ProPricer is trusted by government contractors and agencies to simplify proposal pricing, improve accuracy and support compliance with complex federal requirements, including FAR, CAS and TINA considerations. Deltek continues to expand the ability of ProPricer to support additional pricing workflows across the proposal lifecycle, helping teams win more projects, plan with greater confidence, execute efficiently and in compliance, and analyze outcomes for continuous growth.

To learn more about Deltek ProPricer, click here.

About Deltek

Deltek is the intelligent platform that powers the project lifecycle — from ERP and accounting to project bidding, planning, delivery, and analysis. Trusted by 30,000 organizations across government contracting, aerospace and defense, architecture and engineering, construction, and consulting, Deltek delivers the speed, clarity, and control needed when the stakes are high. Learn more at deltek.com.

SOURCE Deltek