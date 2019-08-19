Deltek completes its acquisition of ComputerEase!

ComputerEase provides thousands of contractors in North America with integrated construction solutions that meet the unique needs of businesses focused on construction. For decades, Deltek has offered award-winning solutions to A&E firms of all sizes. With the combination of Deltek + ComputerEase, the company secures its place in the construction industry, adding to its powerful portfolio of solutions for architects, engineers and construction firms.

"We are very excited to welcome ComputerEase to Deltek," said Mike Corkery, President and CEO at Deltek. "ComputerEase's knowledge and strength in the construction industry is the perfect complement to Deltek's A&E industry solutions. With ComputerEase now a part of Deltek, we offer the most complete solutions for architects, engineers and construction firms. We are confident the combination of Deltek + ComputerEase will create many opportunities for our customers and partners, and we are thrilled to begin this journey together."

About ComputerEase

Founded in 1983, ComputerEase develops integrated construction accounting, project management and field-to-office solutions that help contractors solve problems and increase profits. The scalability of ComputerEase's products makes it the ideal fit for construction companies of all sizes and trades. More than 6,000 contractors throughout North America trust ComputerEase to work for their business.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 23,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

