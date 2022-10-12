Deltek ComputerEase Once Again Named a Top Tech Firm by Construction Executive Magazine

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced that it has been recognized as one of the Top Construction Tech Firms™ in 2022 by Construction Executive (CE) Magazine. This is the second year Deltek ComputerEase has been selected for the list.

The annual list by Construction Executive Magazine highlights the firms that are helping construction companies streamline construction accounting processes, improve productivity and safety, and increase profitability. Each year, Construction Executive reaches out to more than 1,000 technology firms who serve the construction industry and asks them to complete a nomination form for the annual list of The Top Construction Technology Firms™. This year's 2022 list is a snapshot of the largest technology firms serving the architecture, engineering and construction industry.

Deltek ComputerEase was recognized in several categories, including Accounting & Job Costing; Asset Management; Field Reporting & Daily Reporting; Financial Technology; and Project Management, Collaboration & Scheduling.

"We are thrilled to be recognized again by CE magazine as one of the Top Construction Tech Firms! It is critical for construction businesses of all sizes to optimize performance across accounting and project management to stay competitive. We're proud that our industry-focused products enable contractors to manage costs, improve scheduling and enhance collaboration," said John Meibers, Vice President and General Manager of Deltek ComputerEase. "With Deltek ComputerEase, we've been able to help thousands of businesses dig into the data and get the visibility into each job they need to boost efficiency and maximize productivity and revenue."

