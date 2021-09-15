Deltek Drives Momentum in the Marketing and Creative Industries Through New, Customer Experience Focused Solutions

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and information solutions for project-based businesses, announced that it has gained significant momentum within the marketing and creative industry through its Deltek WorkBook solution, now used by more than 500 agencies worldwide. Deltek has made great strides in 2021 to show its continued commitment to improving the experience for its customers in this industry.

"We've been growing rapidly in recent years and Deltek has really helped us scale. Our legacy systems did not allow us to quickly and efficiently get the information we needed to make decisions. Since implementing WorkBook, we've been able to more accurately understand what our teams' needs are and use that information to improve workflows. It's been a great tool to help us get to the next level," said Luke Schlegel, EVP of Operations and Analytics at Collective Measures.

Deltek Solutions and Integrations Make Managing Media Finances Easier

Deltek WorkBook is a total agency management system that makes it easier for agencies in the marketing and creative industries to focus on what is important by streamlining projects, people and finance from end-to-end, providing better control, insight and visibility at any time.

For agencies that offer media management services to its clients, Deltek has now teamed up with FreeWheel. FreeWheel's Strata platform for media stewardship will integrate with the Deltek WorkBook solution to make managing media billing and financials easier for marketing campaigns, across media types, in one centralized location. This collaboration illustrates Deltek's industry expertise and commitment to helping agencies streamline their unique process by leveraging the market-accepted tools they already have in place.

"We are very pleased to announce this new partnership with FreeWheel, which will be a game-changer for our agency customers, helping them work smarter and more efficiently," said Pete Mann, SVP of Corporate Development and Product Alliances at Deltek. "Deltek continually looks for ways to expand its ecosystem and add more value for customers, and with this integration, we've certainly achieved that for agencies. Deltek WorkBook customers will be able to plan and buy media and streamline their operations from one place – allowing them to reduce costly inefficiencies and financial risks, while using FreeWheel's Strata platform to optimize media performance for their clients."

Fresh User Interface and Better User Experience with a New Customer Info Hub

With enhancements that make the user experience more intuitive, the latest release of Deltek WorkBook illustrates the company's commitment to continually improve the solution's usability to suit the market's industry-specific needs. With this latest release, users will benefit from a new, modern user interface that reduces visual noise with lighter styling and muted colors. In addition, improvements to the user experience of its Inbox and Conversations functions allow for better organization. Attendees of the company's annual user conference, Insight 2021, were invited to tour the latest release updates in the WorkBook Product Track sessions.

The new WorkBook Product Portal, also unveiled at this week's conference, is a centralized hub of dynamic, product-focused information that allows users to maximize the value of their WorkBook solution through a variety of educational resources. The Product Portal centralizes how-to articles, videos, training assets and the engagement community into a single place, making it more intuitive and convenient for users to get the product knowledge they need.

