Deltek Earns JD Power Certification for Assisted Technology Support, Reinforcing Customer Trust in High-Stakes Project Operations

HERNDON, Va., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek®, the intelligent platform for project-based businesses, today announced it has earned a JD Power Certified Assisted Technology Support Program distinction, a recognition provided to organizations that achieve top-tier customer satisfaction scores and pass a rigorous audit of support operations, policies, and procedures. For customers running complex, high-stakes projects, the recognition underscores Deltek's ability to deliver the speed, clarity, and control they need across critical support moments.

The certification is based on customer feedback and an operational evaluation of assisted support performance. The industries Deltek serves are shaped by compliance demands, financial risk, and operational complexity, so responsive and authoritative support is essential, not only for quickly resolving issues but also in empowering customers to operate with confidence every day.

A JD Power Certification provides credible third-party insights that customers, employees, and leadership recognize and trust. It sets the standard for outstanding customer service – and is an elite recognition for organizations that can meet or exceed the benchmarks set by the top 20% of all performers studied.

As part of the certification process, JD Power evaluated Deltek against more than 95 assisted technology support best practices and surveyed customers who used Deltek's assisted support channels. The review measured how the Deltek service experience compares with industry top performers and examined the consistency, quality, and effectiveness of its support delivery, among other elements – key metrics that matter for organizations managing mission-critical projects and project-driven operations. The customer survey took various factors contributing to Deltek's performance into account, including, but not limited to:

Usefulness of information provided to customers

Courtesy of Deltek technical support representatives

Knowledge of Deltek technical support representatives

Timeliness of resolving customer problems

Overall experience with the Deltek technical support team

"Our customers run complex, project-based businesses where speed, accuracy, clarity, and compliance matter every day," said Margo Martin, Chief Customer Officer at Deltek. "This recognition from JD Power reflects the strength of our support organization and our commitment to delivering trusted expertise when customers need it most. It also reinforces what Deltek stands for: helping customers navigate complexity with greater confidence, control, and success."

About Deltek

Deltek is the intelligent platform that powers the project lifecycle — from ERP and accounting to project bidding, planning, delivery, and analysis. Trusted by 30,000 organizations across government contracting, aerospace and defense, architecture and engineering, construction, and consulting, Deltek delivers the speed, clarity, and control needed when the stakes are high. Learn more at deltek.com

SOURCE Deltek