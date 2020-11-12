Deltek Honored with NorthFace ScoreBoard Award for Delivering World-Class Excellence in Customer Support

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has received the NorthFace ScoreBoard (NFSB) Award Summit status from Customer Relationship Management Institute LLC (CRMI) in recognition of achieving continuous excellence in customer support, for the fifth year in a row.

Due to the "customer-only vote" criteria, the NFSB Award is considered a leading benchmark for customer service excellence. Since 2000, the award has been presented annually to companies who exceed expectations resulting in maximizing the value of their client's products and services, increased customer loyalty and producing highly engaged employees focused on delivering world class customer experiences.

"We are thrilled to once again be recognized with the NorthFace ScoreBoard Award for continuous excellence in customer support – and for achieving Summit status," said Brian Daniell, Senior VP of Customer Care at Deltek. "Being recognized by customers is the pinnacle of achievements – and we work incredibly hard to create an excellent customer journey and have transformed the way we interact with our customers. On behalf of everyone at Deltek, we thank our customers and the Customer Relationship Management Institute for this recognition."

"The NorthFace ScoreBoard Award Summit status recognizes organizations like Deltek who not only offer exemplary customer service, but who also center their company's DNA on a deep commitment to continuously exceed customer expectations (CXDNA)," said John Alexander Maraganis, president & CEO of CRMI. CRMI's methodology measures customer satisfaction and loyalty levels during the calendar year in such categories as technical support, field service, customer service, account management and other customer facing groups.

For more information about Deltek, visit Deltek.com.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

About CRMI

Since 1999, the Customer Relationship Management Institute LLC (CRMI) has promoted that CX is the most critical component of a company's DNA. Further, that consistently exceeding customers' expectations builds customer loyalty and requires competent, engaged employees. As a membership-based resource, we provide a "One-Stop-Shop" for "everything CX". Whether you are new to CX strategies or a veteran practitioner, you will join thousands of like-minded professionals eager to share their CX experiences.

SOURCE Deltek

Related Links

http://www.deltek.com

