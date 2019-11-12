Deltek Insight 2019 To Provide Support for the Foundation of Hospital Art

Each year, Deltek partners with an organization during its annual user conference as a way to give back to the community. This year, Deltek is working with the Foundation for Hospital Art to host PaintFest – a team building activity that ultimately produces artwork to give back to hospitals.

During a reception on Tuesday, November 19, Insight attendees will have the opportunity to paint one of ten different designs located throughout the XPO. The artwork is pre-drawn and color-coded by Foundation for Hospital Art artists so that painters with no artistic experience can create a unified painting. The paintings are touched-up, signed, and then donated to hospitals and nonprofit organizations to soften the experience for patients, families and hospital staff. The paintings created during Deltek Insight will be donated to facilities near Deltek office locations in the District of Columbia, Georgia, Maine, Massachusetts, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Ontario, Canada.

The Foundation for Hospital Art was officially established in 1984 and is dedicated to involving patients and volunteers worldwide to create colorful, soothing artwork donated to hospitals to help soften the often stressful hospital experience. Each PaintFest is unique and special, but all have the common goal of caring about people. More than 1,000,000 volunteers and patients have united in an effort to create over 44,000 paintings for 4,000-plus hospitals in 195 countries.

"The Foundation for Hospital Art relies on volunteers like those at Deltek to create these murals that help brighten the walls of healthcare centers and provide a positive distraction of hope and joy for the patients there," said Meghan Black, Artist and Event Leader at Foundation for Hospital Art. "Not only does this act of painting help the healing process of patients in hospitals, but it also brings volunteers together as a team to do good while being creative."

About Foundation for Hospital Art

For 35 years, the Foundation for Hospital art has been the preeminent force in donating art to brighten the walls of healthcare facilities around the world. To date, over 1,000,000 volunteers and patients have united in an effort to create over 48,000 paintings for over 6,000 hospitals in 195 countries. Our mission is to give comfort and hope to those who suffer in hospitals by providing artwork at no cost to the healthcare facilities so that they can become beautiful places for healing. Learn more at www.hospitalart.org

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

