Deltek Launches New Global Partner Network

Unified programs, modern tools, and an expanded team highlight key investments made to arm partners to win across the global marketplace

HERNDON, Va., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has launched its new partner program, the Deltek Partner Network. Building on a legacy of effective partnerships, Deltek announced this new program to enable partners in expanding their business in a way that best fits their unique needs – all supported by new tools, streamlined business processes and a new partner platform.

The Deltek Partner Network is comprised of three individualized programs: the Solutions Partner Program, the Marketplace Partner Program and the Advocate Program. Each is designed to align with different go-to-market approaches that enable partners to expand their business in a way that best fits their needs and the needs of their customers.

With the launch of the Deltek Partner Network comes a brand-new portal for Solutions Partners, designed to make doing business with Deltek easy. This best-in-class portal features on-demand access to resources and information critical to running a business ─ available anytime, anywhere. It features a streamlined interface to register and track opportunities, consume enablement resources, leverage marketing tools and access new partner program benefits.

"Our partners have always been central to our go-to-market strategy. They play a strategic role by expanding our global reach, keeping customers current on our latest technology solutions and enhancing our product offerings," said Jonathan Eisner, Deltek's Vice President of Global Partner Sales and Alliances. "We will continue evolving our programs, investing in our partners and equipping them with the latest tools and resources available to build their businesses and in turn, make our mutual customers successful. The Deltek Partner Network is a significant milestone that demonstrates our commitment to our partners and positions them to reach new markets with more products, faster. This launch is not our final destination, but a key milestone on our committed journey to more deeply harness the power of partners to grow Deltek Project Nation together."

"As an international partner located in South Africa, miles away from Deltek's headquarters, Deltek's recent investments in the Partner Network have made our firm, team and our clients feel closer and more connected to Deltek," said Jacques Du Buisson, Managing Director at Silversoft. "After more than ten years of close partnership with Deltek, we feel more supported than ever and this has given our firm the capability to better support our clients and continue our growth."

"Deltek's increased investment with a new partner platform has a transformational impact on our entire ecosystem," stated Sarah Gonnella, VP of Marketing and Sales with Full Sail Partners. "The culmination of these efforts result in a more effective partner program to help us grow our business while jointly solving the challenges our mutual customers face."

To learn more about Deltek's global partner ecosystem and the benefits of the program, visit https://www.deltek.com/en/partners.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

