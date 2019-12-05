Deltek Named by Northern Virginia Technology Council as a 2019 Tech 100 Honoree

This year's program attracted over 180 nominations throughout the Greater Washington area. Each nomination was carefully reviewed and considered by a panel of judges that included Joel Kallett, Managing Director of Clearsight Advisors; Sam Maness, Managing Director of Defense and Government Services Investment Banking at Raymond James & Associates, Inc.; April L. Young, PhD, Managing Director at Hercules Capital; and Dendy Young, Managing Partner at McLean Capital, LLC. One hundred tech companies and 25 executives comprise the 2019 NVTC Tech 100 awards list. The honorees truly represent the region's diverse and thriving technology ecosystem.

"We are honored to once again be named to the NVTC's Tech 100 list. Among Deltek's top priorities is our continued commitment to technology and innovation – and this recognition is a tribute to the work our team does to support that goal each day. We are extremely proud to be included with the other very accomplished firms named to the 2019 Tech 100 list," said Mike Corkery, Deltek's President & CEO.

"With a unique vision and dedication to industry innovation, Deltek stands out as a leader in the region and beyond. We're excited to announce Deltek as an NVTC Tech 100 honoree," stated Bobbie Kilberg, President and CEO, Northern Virginia Technology Council.

The 2019 NVTC Tech 100 honorees will be celebrated at an exclusive party at the Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner on December 9, 2019. For more information about the event, please visit NVTC online.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

