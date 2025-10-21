Deltek Named One of the Top Construction Technology Firms™ by Construction Executive for Fifth Consecutive Year

Recognition underscores Deltek's commitment to helping construction contractors streamline accounting, improve productivity, and drive profitability for construction firms with Deltek ComputerEase

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek , the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced that it has been recognized by Construction Executive (CE)Magazine as one of the Top Construction Technology Firms™, honoring its ComputerEase construction accounting solution. Deltek ComputerEase provides real-time job costing to construction contractors, enabling them to easily track billing, payroll, and compliance to make better decisions for their businesses.

CE Magazine is a leading trade publication covering the business of construction. In its annual list of Top Construction Technology Firms, CE Magazine asks hundreds of firms that provide technology and software solutions for the construction industry to complete a nomination form. The magazine highlights the businesses that are helping construction companies leverage technology to streamline accounting processes, improve productivity and safety, and increase profitability.

"Contractors are under constant pressure to stay compliant, manage costs, and keep every job on schedule," said John Meibers, vice president and general manager of Deltek ComputerEase. "They need software that brings accuracy and visibility to every part of the business, from payroll to job costing, so they can deliver with speed, clarity, and control. Being recognized by CEMagazine for the fifth year in a row reinforces our commitment to helping contractors run stronger, more profitable operations."

"Our clients count on us to get every job done right — on time and on budget," said Carl Griffith, SVP of operations at ERW Site Solutions. "Deltek ComputerEase makes that possible. It simplifies our accounting and compliance processes, keeps our costs in check, and gives us the visibility we need to keep every job running smoothly."

To see the full list of Top Construction Technology Firms 2025 award recipients, visit the September/October 2025 issue of Construction Executive.

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com .

