Deltek Reaches Agreement to Acquire ComputerEase!

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire ComputerEase – the standard in construction accounting, project management, and field management software for contractors. With this acquisition, Deltek will secure its place in the construction industry, adding to its powerful portfolio of solutions for architects, engineers and construction firms (AEC).

Over 6,000 contractors in North America use ComputerEase's integrated construction solutions, offered on-premise or in the cloud, to streamline every aspect of their businesses. The feature-rich software includes job costing, construction accounting, project management, field management and other add-ons, including fleet and asset management, as well as certified payroll—all of which meet the unique needs of businesses in the construction industry.

"We are thrilled to announce this new combination of Deltek and ComputerEase," said Bob Mattlin, CPA and founder of ComputerEase. "I started this business over 35 years ago to bring together my two passions—accounting and construction—and our company has accomplished a lot in those 35 years! With Deltek, we will have a partner that is 100% committed to our current set of products, and Deltek will help accelerate investment in those products and our leadership in the construction industry."

"ComputerEase employees have always driven our approach to the market and our clients have always driven the features we need in our product development; that will not change. Our team will remain dedicated to the construction industry, as we have since 1983," said ComputerEase's President, John Meibers. "With Deltek's support, we can continue doing what we do best—empowering contractors to run their businesses more efficiently and effectively."

"Deltek has always had a relentless focus on project-based businesses and powering customer success. With the acquisition of ComputerEase, we will accelerate those efforts in the construction industry and provide the best solutions for contractors," said Deltek's President and CEO, Mike Corkery. "There is a huge opportunity in the construction industry to help contractors become more efficient and profitable. We believe that together, with Deltek's focus on project-based businesses and ComputerEase's fit-for-purpose solutions and industry expertise, we will be the undisputed leader in construction software and solutions. We look forward to closing this deal in the coming days and welcoming the ComputerEase team to the Deltek family."

Under the terms of the agreement, Deltek will acquire the assets of ComputerEase, and the transaction is conditioned upon the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019.

About ComputerEase

Founded in 1983, ComputerEase develops integrated construction accounting, project management and field-to-office solutions that help contractors solve problems and increase profits. The scalability of ComputerEase's products makes it the ideal fit for construction companies of all sizes and trades. More than 6,000 contractors throughout North America trust ComputerEase to work for their business.



About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 23,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

