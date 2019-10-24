Deltek Receives the Prestigious BEST Award from ATD

Members of the Deltek Global Learning team received the BEST Award on Deltek's behalf during a ceremony held on October 3 at the MGM National Harbor resort outside of Washington, D.C. Prior to the ceremony, winning organizations were invited to share their best practices with talent development practitioners at the Learn from the BEST conference.

Deltek was recognized for its everyone culture, which invites growth and development through innovative discussions and collaborative thinking, curiosity to explore alternative approaches, and thought leadership that enables talent to have a significant business impact.

"At Deltek, our team is our most important asset, and we are only as great as our talent is innovative, collaborative and curious. We continue to prioritize investing in talent development, so that our employees are empowered with the keys to be the change," said Ed Hutner, SVP of Human Resources at Deltek. "The BEST Award is a testament to the progress we are making and we are thrilled to be recognized by the Association for Talent Development."

The ATD BEST Awards are the talent development industry's most rigorous and coveted recognition. The BEST Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development. "Creating innovative, vibrant learning cultures and developing talent in ways that clearly contribute to strategic business goals, are hallmarks of ATD BEST winners," says Tony Bingham, ATD President and CEO. "They get it. Leaders in these organizations value the impact that talent development achieves, because they know that having a knowledgeable and skilled workforce drives success."

Deltek competed against 142 organizations from ten countries. Every organization submitted quantitative and qualitative information about their talent development practices and programs. Applications were assessed in a blind review by members of the ATD BEST Awards advisory committee, a select group of experts in the field.

This is the seventeenth year of the BEST Awards. More information about the 2019 ATD BEST Award winners may be found in the October 2019 issue of TD magazine.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Originally established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 120 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led U.S. chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners. For more information, visit www.td.org.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

