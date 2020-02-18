Deltek Recognized for the Third Year in a Row by J.D. Power for Providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience"

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that it has been recognized by J.D. Power for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" for its Assisted Technical Support in 2019.

Developed in conjunction with the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA), the J.D. Power 2019 Certified Assisted Technical Support Program evaluates overall customer satisfaction and helps technology support organizations increase their efficiency and effectiveness in technical service and support.

Deltek, for the third year in a row, successfully completed an audit of Assisted Support operations and exceeded a benchmark for satisfaction. Customers evaluated Deltek's performance in factors including:

Usefulness of information provided for your question or problem

Courtesy of the representative

Knowledge of the representative

Timeliness of resolving your problem, question or request

Overall experience with Deltek's technical support

"Over the past several years, our team has been focused on not only providing a best-in-class customer experience but also being easy to do business with, and we accomplish both those things by putting our customers first. Being recognized with this certification three years in a row demonstrates that we continue to raise the bar to provide a better experience for our customers and that we are progressing on that mission," said Brian Daniell, Senior Vice President of Customer Care at Deltek. "On behalf of everyone at Deltek, thank you to our customers and to J.D. Power for this recognition."

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

J.D. Power 2019 Certified Assisted Technical Support Program, developed in conjunction with TSIA. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com or www.tsia.com.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

