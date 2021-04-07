Deltek Recognized with Lifetime Achievement Award from The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for Its Community Impact

HERNDON, Va., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, recently announced that the company and its employees were recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award for its continued dedication and involvement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) – the world's largest voluntary health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research, education and patient services.

The 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award is the first ever given in the LLS Mid-Atlantic Region and is presented to corporate partners who raise over $100,000 throughout their years of partnership. Since 2014, Deltek employees have participated in Light The Night Walk – the LLS fundraising event and walk held in over 200 communities – raising over $340,000.

Since 1949, LLS has been on the forefront of blood cancer advances such as chemotherapies and stem cell transplantation leading the way to the targeted therapies and immunotherapies that are saving thousands of lives today. Through the Light The Night walk, funds are raised to support LLS and to build awareness of blood cancers as well as raise money for research and support of patients and their families.

"We are honored to give this Lifetime Achievement award to Deltek, one of our long-time corporate partners who has given much of their time, talent, heart, and hard work to the D.C. metro area's Light The Night campaign – as well as through their team nation-wide," said Melissa Foster, Campaign Manager at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. "Deltek is part of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Light The Night family and we are thankful to have them in our corner in the fight against cancer."

"On behalf of Deltek's employees, it is an honor to be recognized by LLS for our years of support with their organization and our involvement in Light The Night," said Ed Hutner, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Deltek. "A large part of our culture is a focus on collaboration and our passion in supporting causes in our communities, and LLS has always been a part that philanthropic spirit at Deltek. Cancer has impacted many of us and our loved ones, and we are dedicated to helping LLS find a cure."

