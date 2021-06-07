Deltek Releases the 12th Annual Clarity Government Contracting Industry Study Revealing an Optimistic Outlook for Contractors in 2021 and Beyond

Every year, Deltek analyzes survey responses from hundreds of government contracting leaders on their previous year's performance, uncovering insights on the entire government contracting market. The resulting report is a unique and trusted resource that helps performance-minded businesses identify areas to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness, help set business goals, inform business development strategy and better understand how they compare to their competition.

Despite a challenging 2020, this year's Clarity report highlights a positive forecast with most respondents expecting future growth in government sales. This year's study includes a section dedicated to how government contractors specifically weathered the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several key themes arose from the survey that are applicable across a variety of Government Contracting sectors, including:

A brighter outlook for the future: Vibrancy across industries is expected to return in 2021, with 71% of respondents forecasting growth in government sales.

Vibrancy across industries is expected to return in 2021, with 71% of respondents forecasting growth in government sales. Compliance and data security are top of mind: Investment in cybersecurity and compliance are on the horizon for 2021 and continued cloud migration will result in cost savings and greater efficiency.

Investment in cybersecurity and compliance are on the horizon for 2021 and continued cloud migration will result in cost savings and greater efficiency. Leveraging virtual environments for teaming and workforce: The pandemic forced companies to operate in new ways, creating new challenges for sourcing teaming partners and needing to do more with fewer resources – which is expected to lead to increased investment in better business development tools and systems.

"This year's Clarity survey of government contracting leaders was unique," said Kevin Plexico, Senior Vice President of Information Solutions for Deltek. "Because of the impacts of COVID-19, the survey provided a candid look at how government contractors conducted business during an unprecedentedly challenging time. The result is a comprehensive research report that allows firms to identify key metrics to consider as they plan and forecast into 2022, but also understand how they compare to competitors and peers within the industry."

While the overall Government Contracting outlook was largely positive, Deltek identified top challenges trending among respondents, including the need to prioritize "must-have" investments, develop management structures and methods to oversee a remote workforce, become smarter about financial execution and maintain competitiveness in hiring and retaining employees.

The 12th Annual Deltek Clarity Government Contracting Industry Study can be downloaded here.

