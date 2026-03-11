Deltek Replicon Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization

The achievement reinforces Deltek's commitment to advancing security and compliance for government contracting and other regulated industries

HERNDON, Va., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the intelligent platform for project-based businesses, today announced that Deltek Replicon has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Authorization. This advances Deltek's long-standing commitment to delivering secure, compliant cloud solutions purpose-built for government contractors and other highly regulated project-based organizations.

For organizations operating in environments defined by compliance mandates, financial accountability, and operational risk, secure infrastructure is foundational. FedRAMP Moderate authorization for Replicon further strengthens Deltek's ability to support customers in delivering mission-critical work.

FedRAMP Moderate Authorization: Enabling Secure Project Execution

FedRAMP Moderate Authorization validates that the Replicon platform meets rigorous federal cloud security standards, including third-party assessment, continuous monitoring, and federal agency sponsorship. Deltek partnered with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) as its agency sponsor and engaged a FedRAMP-recognized third-party assessment organization to complete the required security evaluation and documentation.

With this designation, Replicon joins Deltek Costpoint GCCM in supporting Department of Defense contractors subject to DFARS 252.204-7012 and CMMC Level 2 and Level 3 requirements. Together, these solutions help contractors manage time tracking, financial controls, workforce compliance, and secure data handling within a governed cloud environment aligned to evolving federal standards.

Achieving FedRAMP Moderate status includes validation against a comprehensive set of security controls derived from NIST SP 800-53. This is among the most rigorous frameworks required for cloud service providers supporting the U.S. Federal Government.

Security and Governance Built into the Platform

This achievement reflects Deltek's broader enterprise strategy: embedding governance, audit-readiness, and operational control directly into the project lifecycle.

Across its portfolio, Deltek continues to invest in secure architecture and compliance capabilities, including:

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification , validating information security management systems

, validating information security management systems CSA STAR certification for Replicon, Costpoint, and Maconomy, demonstrating cloud security transparency

for Replicon, Costpoint, and Maconomy, demonstrating cloud security transparency Alignment with key cybersecurity frameworks, including NIST SP 800-171 , NIST SP 800-53

, Ongoing support for CMMC and GSA cybersecurity requirements, helping contractors adapt as regulatory expectations evolve

By unifying financial, workforce, and project data within a secure cloud foundation, Deltek enables customers to protect sensitive information while maintaining operational momentum. This approach reduces compliance burden without sacrificing speed, clarity, or control.

Supporting Contractors in High-Stakes Environments

Government contractors and those working in other project-based, highly regulated environments must simultaneously balance growth, performance, and compliance. Deltek's standards-based approach helps customers reduce risk exposure, streamline audit preparation, and scale securely as regulatory requirements expand.

Having multiple solutions listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace further differentiates Deltek as a trusted partner for public sector organizations that require intelligence grounded in authority, governance, and operational truth.

"Achieving FedRAMP Moderate Authorization for Replicon builds on our mission to deliver an intelligent platform purpose-built for high-stakes, project-based industries," said Dinakar Hituvalli, EVP and Chief Product & Technology Officer at Deltek. "Our customers operate in environments where security, compliance, and financial control are not optional. That's why we embed governance and operational rigor directly into our cloud architecture. By unifying the project lifecycle within a secure, standards-aligned platform, we help organizations meet evolving federal requirements while continuing to deliver mission-critical outcomes with confidence."

