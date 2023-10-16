Deltek to Support Save the Children During Its Annual Customer Conference, Deltek ProjectCon

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced that it is partnering with Save the Children for its annual customer conference – Deltek ProjectCon 2023 – taking place this week at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Thousands of Deltek customers, partners and experts will gather for in-person networking opportunities, discussions on industry best practices, inspirational keynotes and education on Deltek solutions and services.

Each year, attendees at Deltek's customer conference participate in a philanthropic activity during the #DeltekCares Reception. This year, the reception will be sponsored by Cordia, now Cherry Bekaert, and in support of Save the Children, which works with partners and communities in over 100 countries to give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. In 2022 alone, Save the Children programs and partners helped 118 million children. Together, attendees at Deltek ProjectCon will assemble activity and care bags for children in rural America. In addition, Deltek will donate $20 to Save the Children for every G2 review left by customers at Deltek ProjectCon.

"Each year, Deltek supports an organization during our annual customer conference – it's just one of the ways that we give back with our #DeltekCares program throughout the year. We are excited to be partnering with Save the Children – not only during the reception, but also through money raised by G2 reviews," said Ed Hutner, Deltek's SVP of Human Resources. "I'd like to thank our sponsor Cordia Partners for their generosity and collaboration with us for this charitable event – Deltek ProjectCon and this philanthropic effort wouldn't be possible without our sponsors support."

Over 30 sponsoring partners will join Deltek at the Gaylord Palms in the "XPO" – where attendees can connect with Deltek experts and fellow attendees to get hands-on with live demos, see partner solutions in action, and more. This year's sponsoring partners include Diamond Sponsor Baker Tilly, and Platinum Sponsors  Kinetek Consulting and Premier Consulting & Integration LLC.

To learn more about Deltek ProjectCon and to register for the conference, visit deltekprojectcon.com.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com  

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we've been advocating for the rights of children worldwide. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming the future we share. Our results, financial statements and charity ratings reaffirm that Save the Children is a charity you can trust. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

