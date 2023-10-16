Deltek to Support Save the Children During Its Annual Customer Conference, Deltek ProjectCon

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced that it is partnering with Save the Children for its annual customer conference – Deltek ProjectCon 2023 – taking place this week at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Thousands of Deltek customers, partners and experts will gather for in-person networking opportunities, discussions on industry best practices, inspirational keynotes and education on Deltek solutions and services.

Each year, attendees at Deltek's customer conference participate in a philanthropic activity during the #DeltekCares Reception. This year, the reception will be sponsored by Cordia, now Cherry Bekaert, and in support of Save the Children, which works with partners and communities in over 100 countries to give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. In 2022 alone, Save the Children programs and partners helped 118 million children. Together, attendees at Deltek ProjectCon will assemble activity and care bags for children in rural America. In addition, Deltek will donate $20 to Save the Children for every G2 review left by customers at Deltek ProjectCon.

"Each year, Deltek supports an organization during our annual customer conference – it's just one of the ways that we give back with our #DeltekCares program throughout the year. We are excited to be partnering with Save the Children – not only during the reception, but also through money raised by G2 reviews," said Ed Hutner, Deltek's SVP of Human Resources. "I'd like to thank our sponsor Cordia Partners for their generosity and collaboration with us for this charitable event – Deltek ProjectCon and this philanthropic effort wouldn't be possible without our sponsors support."

Over 30 sponsoring partners will join Deltek at the Gaylord Palms in the "XPO" – where attendees can connect with Deltek experts and fellow attendees to get hands-on with live demos, see partner solutions in action, and more. This year's sponsoring partners include Diamond Sponsor Baker Tilly, and Platinum Sponsors Kinetek Consulting and Premier Consulting & Integration LLC.

To learn more about Deltek ProjectCon and to register for the conference, visit deltekprojectcon.com.

