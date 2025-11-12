Deltek Unveils Intelligent Platform Innovations that Elevate the Project Lifecycle

New AI capabilities deliver the speed, clarity, and control that high-stakes work demands

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek ®, the intelligent platform for project-based businesses, today unveiled its next-generation platform and brand evolution at Deltek ProjectCon 2025, the company's annual customer conference. Together, these announcements mark a major step forward in Deltek's vision to elevate how project-based businesses work — using AI and agentic orchestration to deliver speed, clarity, and control across the entire project lifecycle: win, plan, execute, analyze.

By unifying ERP and accounting, project management, business development, and delivery through agentic orchestration within a governed ecosystem, the Deltek platform helps customers operate faster and more intelligently without compromising compliance or control.

Built on the Deltek Native Architecture (DNA) and Dela™, Deltek's AI orchestrator, the platform connects the entire project lifecycle. It empowers organizations in government contracting, aerospace and defense, architecture and engineering, construction, and consulting to accelerate outcomes with confidence.

Across the four stages of the project lifecycle, Deltek helps customers:

Win: Capture the right opportunities at better margins.

Plan: Improve readiness and reduce risk before execution.

Execute: Deliver projects efficiently and in compliance, with optimized performance and visibility.

Analyze: Turn data into action: uncover insights, improve outcomes, and drive continuous growth.

"As they build, protect, and transform the world, project-based organizations face increasing pressure to move faster and deliver flawlessly," said Bob Hughes, Chief Executive Officer, Deltek. "The Deltek platform delivers the speed, clarity, and control that high-stakes work demands. It helps our customers unlock the power of AI while ensuring the governance, compliance, and confidence their industries require."

AI-Powered Capabilities Built for Project-Based Businesses

At the center of the platform is Dela, which embeds intelligence into the flow of work. It automates repetitive tasks, surfaces insights, and enables smarter decisions throughout the project lifecycle.

Today, Deltek introduced three forthcoming AI-powered capabilities that demonstrate how intelligence can simplify complexity, enhance governance, and accelerate performance across industries:

Deltek Proposals: Brings AI-generated proposal creation directly into GovWin IQ ® , Costpoint ® , and Deltek Vantagepoint™. By automating solicitation analysis, compliance mapping, and first draft creation, Deltek Proposals is designed to help reduce proposal creation time by as much as 60–70%, based on internal projections and AI automation benchmarks. This will ultimately help capture teams produce smarter proposals and stronger wins.

Brings AI-generated proposal creation directly into GovWin IQ , Costpoint , and Deltek Vantagepoint™. By automating solicitation analysis, compliance mapping, and first draft creation, Deltek Proposals is designed to help reduce proposal creation time by as much as 60–70%, based on internal projections and AI automation benchmarks. This will ultimately help capture teams produce smarter proposals and stronger wins. Deltek PPM Enterprise Risk: E levates risk management from isolated project tracking to enterprise foresight. It provides AI-driven visibility into organization-wide risk exposure, helping leaders identify patterns, predict potential issues, and take early, coordinated action to protect performance, profitability, and compliance before risks escalate.

levates risk management from isolated project tracking to enterprise foresight. It provides AI-driven visibility into organization-wide risk exposure, helping leaders identify patterns, predict potential issues, and take early, coordinated action to protect performance, profitability, and compliance before risks escalate. Deltek Agentic Financial Close: Applies AI-powered reconciliation and validation to shorten financial close cycles by several days while keeping human oversight intact. By automatically reconciling ledgers, detecting anomalies, and surfacing exceptions for review, while supporting GAAP and SOX requirements, Agentic Financial Close will help finance teams close faster, with greater accuracy and confidence.

"Project-based businesses can't afford to choose between innovation and compliance," said Warren Linscott, Chief Product Officer, Deltek. "Deltek customers need an intelligent platform designed to elevate how they work, automating what slows them down while keeping their expertise and compliance at the center of every decision. We've built exactly that."

Designed for Project-Based Businesses

The Deltek platform is differentiated by three core pillars that reflect the company's purpose-built approach to serving complex, regulated industries:

Designed for the Way You Work: A unified general and project ledger provides real-time financial visibility. Role-based experiences, conversational interfaces, and integrations with productivity tools meet users where they already work. Intelligence at Every Step: Dela delivers insight and automates workflow throughout the lifecycle, freeing teams to focus on strategy, innovation, and mission-critical work. Governance and Control Built In: With DNA as its foundation, Deltek embeds compliance, access, and audit controls by design, not as an afterthought.

"Deltek is engineered for this new era of intelligent, project-based work," said Dinakar Hituvalli, Chief Technology Officer at Deltek. "With applications that power the entire project lifecycle, a unified intelligence layer that transforms every Deltek product into an AI-native application, platform DNA that ensures governance and security, and deep domain expertise, Deltek is uniquely positioned to help our customers thrive in the AI era."

About Deltek

Deltek is the intelligent platform that powers the project lifecycle—from ERP and accounting to project bidding, planning, delivery, and analysis. Trusted by 30,000 organizations across government contracting, aerospace and defense, architecture and engineering, construction, and consulting, Deltek delivers the speed, clarity, and control needed when the stakes are high. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

