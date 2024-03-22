DELUX to Showcase its M600 and M900 Series at Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show 2024

SHENZHEN, China, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading brand in ergonomic product lines, DELUX, is responding to the growing trend in the gaming market by further enriching its gaming product line.

The Company is excited to invite global customers to the 2024 Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show, which is kicking off in April 2024, at AsiaWorld-Expo, where DELUX will be reintroducing its M600 and M900 series.

The brand-new gaming mice series are now available, offering unprecedented gaming experience. Whether a seasoned pro or a novice gamer, DELUX's gaming mice will be a trusted companion on the gaming journey with the following designs:

Exceptional Performance: Built on technological innovation, every operation is precise and reliable. Whether it's speed or accuracy, DELUX's gaming mice will meet users' demands, enabling users to dominate the gaming battlefield effortlessly.

Lightweight Design: DELUX pays attention to every detail to ensure user's comfort, allowing them to maintain sharp control even during extended gaming sessions and unleash their gaming potential.

Ergonomic Design: The gaming mice feature an ergonomic design that conforms to the curves of user's hand, delivering unparalleled comfort and allowing users to excel in gaming with ease.

Exhibition: Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show 2024

Date: 11th-14th, April 2024

Location: AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong S.A.R. (near the airport)

DELUX Booth: 6M24

As DELUX is celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Company is excited to announce that their booth may feature anniversary-themed activities. Looking forward to meeting global customers and partners at DELUX's booth at Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show 2024.

About DELUX

Founded in 1994, DELUX always focuses on innovation and quality, adhering to industrial design principles, in line with ergonomics and human aesthetics; following the people-oriented design concept and advocating healthy offices to improve work efficiency.

https://deluxworld.com/en

For more information, contact:

Overseas Sales Director

Fiona Xu, email: [email protected]

SOURCE WUHU DELUX MOBILE INTERNET DEVICE CO.,LTD