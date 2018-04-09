Deluxe Launches New Platform to Unify Global Content Creation and Distribution

"More and more, customers are working to shorten the time between camera lens and screen," said John Wallace, chief executive officer for Deluxe. "As the only industry provider that can deliver the full range of services from content creation through distribution, Deluxe is uniquely positioned to bridge this divide and power this new age of storytelling. Deluxe One offers a seamless way for companies of all sizes to access our services — from pre-production to playout — and reaffirms our commitment to persistent innovation."

Deluxe One unifies a network of micro-services accessed through an intuitive interface that helps customers streamline their workflow, whether they are using Deluxe's end-to-end solution or just a piece of it. Designed to reduce hand-offs between vendors and speed up turnaround times through automation, Deluxe One allows customers to get their content to audiences around the world quickly and reliably.

"Deluxe One completely reimagines how content gets made and delivered," explained Andy Shenkler, chief product officer for Deluxe. "The modular architecture enables integration with vendor and customer APIs, unifying what was once a very fragmented ecosystem of services and offering it to customers through a single interface that gives them control and visibility throughout the entire media lifecycle."

In contrast to traditional siloed solutions, Deluxe One acts as an open hub, allowing not only customers but other vendors to connect their business with Deluxe and benefit from the power and breadth of the platform while co-creating value. Vendor partners that are currently integrated in the platform include:

DLVR: Multi-CDN switching and optimization for peak streaming performance

Globant: OTT platform solutions for publishers and content creators

Hybrik: Highest-quality cloud-based transcoding at scale

Mediamorph: Rights information and management to automate operational content flows

Deluxe One draws on the expertise Deluxe has built as the trusted partner of the largest studios, programmers and distributors for over 100 years. With its best-in-class proprietary products, applications and services, Deluxe has created and delivered more premium content than anyone in the world, and Deluxe One makes it easier for customers to access this unparalleled expertise for their post-production and distribution needs.

To learn more about Deluxe One and how it can help create and deliver your content to global audiences more efficiently than ever before, visit one.bydeluxe.com.

About Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group (Deluxe) is the world's leading video creation to distribution company offering global, end-to-end services and technology. Through unmatched scale, technology and capabilities, Deluxe enables the worldwide market for premium content. The world's leading content creators, broadcasters, OTTs and distributors rely on Deluxe's experience and expertise. With headquarters in Los Angeles and New York and operations in 38 key media markets worldwide, the company relies on the talents of more than 7,500 of the industry's premier artists, experts, engineers and innovators.

