Deluxe Promotes Chris Reynolds to Executive Vice President of Localization and Fulfillment

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deluxe, the leading global provider of digital and cloud-based solutions to the world's largest content production studios and distributors, today announced the appointment of Chris Reynolds to Executive Vice President, Localization and Fulfillment Services. In this new role, Reynolds will oversee the two business lines on a worldwide basis. The move is part of Deluxe's strategic decision to combine its Localization and Fulfillment operations, as the services have become increasingly interconnected.

"This signals Deluxe's enhanced focus on customer service, process improvement and innovation," said Warren Stein, Deluxe's Chief Operating Officer. "By combining our Localization and Fulfillment service offerings into one group, we are ensuring that we adapt to meet our customers' evolving workflows. We are thrilled with the recent expansion of services and look forward to a bright 2021."

The Localization business at Deluxe transforms entertainment content for domestic and international markets via subtitling, dubbing, captioning, and audio description, and the Fulfillment business provides mastering, QC, transcoding, digital delivery and SaaS platform services for thousands of content owners and distributors around the world. The combination of the two will increase efficiencies and ensure that Deluxe's services continue to meet the highest quality, format, and security standards in the industry for delivering entertainment content to audiences around the globe.

Reynolds most recently served as Senior Vice-President, Localization for Deluxe, and prior to that served as the company's Vice-President, Global Strategic Partnerships for Technology & Innovation.

For the Deluxe logo, click here . For more information on Deluxe, visit here .

About Deluxe

Deluxe Media Inc. (Deluxe) provides innovative, secure distribution and localization services for studios, OTT platforms and content creators worldwide. Deluxe's cloud-based solution, Deluxe One, offers unprecedented flexibility and reach through its customizable, end-to-end solutions that enable customers to create, transform, and distribute content and immersive streaming experiences to audiences on a global scale.

SOURCE Deluxe Media Inc.