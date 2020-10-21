Deluxe Wins Two NAB NY Product of the Year Awards for Audio Production, Processing and Networking, and Remote Production

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when it is critical for the media and entertainment industry to have access to reliable and effective remote workflow solutions, Deluxe has been recognized for its remote audio cloud recording tool, One Dub a module of the Deluxe One platform. The cutting-edge technology has won two 2020 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards, one for Audio Production, Process and Networking and another for Remote Production. The winners were announced on October 20th during the awards ceremony, which took place in the NAB Show New York digital experience. Watch the video here .

Launched in May 2020, One Dub enables teams to work remotely with ultra-secure streaming video playback, on-screen editable scripts and intuitive record/edit functions. Since its launch, One Dub has been used in more than 1,500 recording sessions for clients across the global media and entertainment spectrum.

One Dub leverages Deluxe One's cloud technology to provide professional, frame-accurate audio recordings directly to creative teams, post-production facilities and dubbing studios' web browsers for a flexible and seamless experience, and enables its users to work remotely with ultra-secure streaming video playback, on-screen editable scripts and intuitive record/edit functions.

The NAB has recognized Deluxe's One Dub for its ability to expedite the arrival of the new cloud-enabled supply chain. The technology streamlines the audio component of the post-production process and makes it possible to achieve studio quality results in a remote setting.

"We're thrilled that our customers and the production community have embraced One Dub with so much enthusiasm," said Greg Taieb, Vice President, Product Management for Deluxe, "and we are honored that our continued efforts to create flexible, collaborative, cloud-based tools are being recognized by the NAB."

About Deluxe

Deluxe Media Inc. (Deluxe) provides innovative, secure distribution and localization services for studios, OTT platforms and content creators worldwide. Deluxe's cloud-based solution, Deluxe One, offers unprecedented flexibility and reach through its customizable, end-to-end solutions that enable customers to create, transform, and distribute content and immersive streaming experiences to audiences on a global scale.

