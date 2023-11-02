Delve Appoints Hero Digital, Razorfish Executive as CEO

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delve today announced the appointment of Patrick Frend as its Chief Executive Officer. This is the company's third executive-team hire following its acquisition of digital design and innovation firm altr in June.

Frend will accelerate Delve's emergence as a leader in digital-physical product development—building upon the company's legacy of hardware excellence and strengthening digital capabilities to create products that effectively combine both elements.

"Many of today's best product experiences no longer live exclusively in the physical or digital world," Frend said. "Whether it's connected medical devices, industrial equipment, or consumer wearables, our ability to bridge industrial and digital design, and combine mechanical, electrical, and software engineering, makes Delve a powerful partner to help our clients deliver innovative solutions that cross boundaries."

Frend joins Delve from Hero Digital, a digital customer experience company, where he served as president working with brands including Comcast, Lucid Motors, and Cedars-Sinai. Prior to his time at Hero Digital, he spent nearly two decades with Razorfish where he led digital transformation initiatives for brands including Ford, Mercedes-Benz, and Starwood.

His appointment is the latest major milestone along Delve's mission to become the product innovation firm of choice to clients around the world. In October, Delve hired EVP of Strategy and Design Cortney Rowan and EVP of Engineering Mark Olson. In June, Delve announced the acquisition of altr, a digital design and innovation firm. altr was the first acquisition since Delve was purchased and merged with the design and development firm Bresslergroup in May 2021.

About Delve

Delve is a multidisciplinary product innovation firm that brings bold ideas to market. We guide clients through the complexities of innovation, delivering better, faster, and more sustainable success. Delve serves ambitious start-ups to Fortune 500 clients in the healthcare, consumer, and commercial industries, delivering innovation through advanced expertise in research, strategy, design, and engineering.

