Delve Labs Closes Funding Round Led by 3dot6 Ventures and Desjardins Capital

MONTREAL and NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delve Labs, the pioneer in AI-based vulnerability management and prioritization, today announced they have secured additional funding. This round of financing was led by 3dot6 Ventures and Desjardins Capital and with participation from BDC Capital. As a technical innovator, Delve introduced the industry's first vulnerability prioritization capabilities 12 months ago in its SaaS platform. This round will help drive Delve's go-to-market activities and provide resources to continue its innovation.

"As a first-hand user of Delve Labs' solution, Desjardins Group understands the benefits it brings to a company looking to better secure complex network environments," said Mark Anthony Sdao, Vice President, Investment, Venture Capital and Digital Strategies at Desjardins Capital. "Delve is changing how businesses address security concerns and making vulnerability management more manageable and successful. We are very excited to continue to partner with Delve as they expand their solution's reach."

Delve's solution helps businesses to prioritize vulnerability remediation using artificial intelligence. The company's focus on prioritization helps companies not only identify key security issues, but also significantly reduce risk and protect their most critical assets. Based in Montreal, the company also operates out of offices in New York City and San Francisco. The additional funding will help to accelerate Delve' market expansion, allowing the company to aggressively dial up sales and marketing efforts across North America.

"The cybersecurity landscape is complex and Delve Labs is tackling it head on with a solution that not only identifies risks but seamlessly helps companies determine what to focus on fixing first," said Michelle Scarborough, Managing Director, Strategic Investments, BDC Capital. "We are happy to support their mission, and look forward to seeing the growth of Delve over the next year."

"This next round of funding will allow Delve to continue to offer vulnerability assessment and prioritization tools to companies across North America and beyond," said Gabriel Tremblay, Delve Labs CEO. "The team here is motivated to further build out our product offering and continue fulfilling the goal of helping our clients reduce their security risk in today's complex business environment. With the support of our investors, we look forward to helping even more companies better secure their assets with the help of AI."

About Delve Labs

Founded in 2014, Delve Labs is disrupting the security community by delivering the market's first AI-driven, comprehensive vulnerability management and prioritization solution. The solution is a unified vulnerability management platform that includes asset discovery, scanning, vulnerability identification, vulnerability prioritization and remediation, all powered by the Delve AI Engine™.

About 3dot6 Ventures

3dot6 Ventures is a cybersecurity focused investment firm dedicated to bridging the financing gap between Seed and Series rounds for early-stage, SaaS-enabled startups. The 3dot6 founders are entrepreneurs and industry leaders in information security and cybersecurity. This unique background allows 3dot6 to provide operational experience as well as capital to emerging cybersecurity companies. The firm offers industry knowledge, startup expertise, and operational resources to lay a strong foundation that will ensure scalability and rapid growth for each portfolio company partnership.

About Desjardins Capital

Nearly 45 years strong, Desjardins Capital has a mission to value, support and nurture the best of Quebec entrepreneurship. With assets under management of C$2.4 billion, Desjardins Capital helps contribute to the longevity of some 470 companies, cooperatives and funds in various sectors from across Quebec. In addition to helping to create and maintain more than 58,000 jobs, this subsidiary of Desjardins Group offers business owners access to a large business network and supports their business growth. For more information, visit our website or our LinkedIn page.

About BDC Capital

BDC Capital is the investment arm of BDC - Canada's only bank devoted exclusively to entrepreneurs. With over $3 billion under management, BDC Capital serves as a strategic partner to the country's most innovative firms. It offers a full spectrum of risk capital, from seed investments to transition capital, supporting Canadian entrepreneurs who wish to scale their businesses into global champions. Visit bdc.ca/capital .

For more information, or to try Delve, please visit: https://www.delve-labs.com .

For further information: Amanda Johnson, Delve Labs at 844-353-3583 or 217069@email4pr.com.

SOURCE Delve Labs

Related Links

http://www.delve-labs.com

