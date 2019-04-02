Delve Labs Names Chief Operating Officer, Expands US Operations

MONTREAL and NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delve Labs, the pioneer in AI-Based vulnerability assessment and prioritization, today announced that Norman Menz has joined the company's executive team as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Based in Delve's new New York City office, Menz will be focused on growth and operational effectiveness, further positioning Delve as a leading cybersecurity software company.

"At Delve, we are dedicated to helping our clients reduce risk by prioritizing vulnerabilities and focusing remediation efforts to protect their most critical assets," said Gabriel Tremblay, Delve Labs CEO. "Norman not only believes in the importance of this mission, but he brings an extensive knowledge in cybersecurity and enterprise operations to effectively manage every aspect of the operations of a tech-based business. His passion and perspective will help to increase our dedication to the customer-first mentality, ensuring our current and potential customers understand the value of our solution and find success in using it."

Menz brings to Delve more than 20 years of software engineering, information security technology and management experience. As a co-founder of the leading Third-Party risk assessment company, Prevalent, Menz has spent much of his career honing his expertise in cybersecurity and risk management.

"Delve is a visionary in vulnerability prioritization and is committed to making vulnerability management more effective with a platform that is truly different than any other solution on the market," said Norman Menz, Delve Labs COO. "I'm excited to continue this journey of building our sales and marketing programs, as well as launching new office locations in two of the US' most important tech centers - New York City and San Francisco."

Menz will head up Global operations at Delve Labs from its three offices in New York City, San Francisco and North America's AI capital, Montreal.

Founded in 2013, Delve Labs helps our clients reduce risk by providing the first AI-Driven vulnerability assessment and prioritization solution. Recent advances in the field of Artificial Intelligence are at the heart of Warden's ability to work continuously without human intervention. This driverless approach provides organizations with a new level of efficiency in protecting their assets and globally enhance their security posture.



For more information, or to try Warden, please visit: https://www.delve-labs.com.

For further information: Amanda Johnson, Delve Labs at 844-353-3583 or 212057@email4pr.com.

