Delve Launches Contextual Vulnerability Prioritization

MONTREAL and NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delve, the pioneer in AI-Based vulnerability assessment and prioritization, today announced the release of its Contextual Prioritization, the first vulnerability prioritization solution that provides a unique vulnerability risk score for each asset in the enterprise, a stark improvement over the generic, one-size-fits-all scores available previously.

Delve's Contextual Prioritization generates a vulnerability risk score based on a comprehensive view of the asset and enterprise environment, as well as the overall business and external factors. This multi-layered analysis is in stark contrast to existing vulnerability scoring methods that generate the same, one-size-fits-all score for every vulnerability, independent of the enterprise network on which it resides.

"Just about every organization struggles with an overwhelming number of network vulnerabilities, and determining which ones should be remediated first is both labor-intensive and colossally imprecise," noted Gabriel Tremblay, Delve's founder and CEO. "Being able to automate vulnerability prioritization using factors wholly unique to every asset and its role in the enterprise completely changes the way IT and security teams can conduct vulnerability management operations."

By leveraging the power of machine learning and other AI techniques, Delve builds a comprehensive view of each vulnerability and the network on which it resides to prioritize remediation efforts in context. To date, vulnerability risk scoring has been independent of the vulnerability's environment in the enterprise, but with Delve's pioneering Contextual Prioritization, remediation efforts are now prioritized by a meaningful vulnerability risk score - based on nearly 3 dozen internal and external factors - unique to each network and enterprise, so IT and security teams know what to remediate first, based on the risk each vulnerability poses to their network.

"Delve's been a game-changer for us," added Darryl MacLeod, Information Security Manager at Securicy (securicy.com). "Delve's Contextual Prioritization enables us to intelligently execute our vulnerability remediation efforts to maximize risk reduction with minimal resource expenditure. No other vulnerability management vendor offers prioritization in the context of our unique network environment."

With its roots established in penetration testing, Delve has combined that foundation with machine learning and other modern AI techniques to make Contextual Prioritization practical. Added Pierre-David Oriol, Delve's VP of Product, "the sheer volume of asset and vulnerability data on a typical enterprise network would make Contextual Prioritization impossible to implement without leveraging modern AI technology."

Contextual Prioritization is available now and delivered with Delve's core vulnerability management product. To learn more, visit delvesecurity.com.

Delve (delvesecurity.com) is transforming the way enterprises conduct vulnerability management. By leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence and a view of each vulnerability in the context of its individual characteristics within the organization, the asset's importance, and external factors, Delve delivers a meaningful, prioritized list of vulnerabilities that enables teams to reduce vulnerability risk while minimizing remediation activity. Delve was founded in 2014 and has offices in Montreal, New York, and San Francisco.

