DelveInsight Projects the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of 0.66% During the Study Period (2018-30)

DelveInsight's analysts estimate that the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increased prevalence and the anticipated launch of novel therapies during the forecast period (2018–2030).

LAS VEGAS, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2018 to 2030, segmented into 7MM – the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market

According to DelveInsight estimates, the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market size was USD 34.7 million in 2020.

in 2020. As per our analysis, the total prevalent population of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy in the 7MM comprised 17 million cases in 2020.

cases in 2020. Companies such as Kowa Pharmaceuticals, Trefoil Therapeutics, ProQR Therapeutics, and Emmecell are currently developing novel drugs in the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market.

are currently developing novel drugs in the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market. The Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy therapies in the pipeline include Ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate, TTHX1114, QR-504a, EO2002 , and others.

and others. The current understanding of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy has greatly improved in recent decades, leading to rising awareness, improved management, and better outcomes resulting in the immense growth of the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market share @ Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Landscape

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD) or Fuchs' Endothelial Dystrophy is a corneal abnormality in which endothelial cells degenerate or get damaged. It might be sporadic or inherited as an autosomal dominant trait. Fuchs' dystrophy is characterized by corneal swelling, which causes glare, halo, and decreased visual acuity. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy mainly causes corneal blindness in some situations. Corneal dystrophy might be discovered by chance during a normal eye checkup.

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy symptoms, which often affect both eyes, may worsen as the condition advances. The common Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy symptoms include blurred or cloudy vision, glare, fluctuations in vision, and others.

A comprehensive clinical evaluation, a complete patient history, and a number of procedures, such as a slit lamp examination, in which a special microscope (slit lamp) allows a clinician to observe the eye at high magnification, can help confirm a Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy diagnosis. The Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy diagnosis is clinical; however, various diagnostic procedures might be useful. Pachymetry, or measuring the central corneal thickness, aids in the monitoring of a patient with Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy.

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, there were around 17 million Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2020.

Among EU5 countries, Spain had the highest Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy prevalence in 2020.

The Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-2030 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy

Gender-specific Cases of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy

Age-specific Cases of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy epidemiology trends @ Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Epidemiological Insights

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Treatment Market

There is no FDA-approved pharmaceutical drug for Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy treatment. If the disease is severe, less invasive lamellar endothelial keratoplasty (EK) techniques can be employed. This procedure, however, is being phased out in favor of a new series of procedures such as Descemet's stripping automated endothelial keratoplasty (DSAEK), Descemet's membrane endothelial keratoplasty (DMEK), and Descemetorhexis without endothelial keratoplasty (DSWEK). Descemet's stripping alone (DSO) procedure, which does not need a donor cornea, has been paired with topical application of a ROCK inhibitor to accelerate healing and improve endothelial cell density more than DSO alone. Moreover, Rhopressa is used for Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy treatment as an off-label drug.

For many years, individuals with visually significant Fuchs' dystrophy had just two options: a full-thickness corneal transplant or penetrating keratoplasty (PKP). A corneal transplant includes replacing the whole thickness of the cornea in order to replace the endothelial cells. The cornea is kept in place by many sutures, some of which may remain in place for months or even years. Though the procedure is very effective, recovery can be long, lasting a year or more in some cases.

Furthermore, several novel therapies are being developed, with a focus on the limitations of currently approved drugs. Among the most well-known are Ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate (Kowa Pharmaceuticals), TTHX1114 (Trefoil Therapeutics), QR-504a (ProQR Therapeutics), and others.

To know about more Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy treatment, visit @ Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Treatment Market

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate: Kowa Pharmaceuticals

TTHX1114: Trefoil Therapeutics

QR-504a: ProQR Therapeutics

EO2002: Emmecell

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market are changing due to a better understanding of the pathophysiology of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy, which further elucidates new targets for Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy treatment.

Moreover, novel, promising therapeutic options in the pipeline, including gene therapies and injecting cultured human corneal endothelial cell therapy, are also boosting the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market growth. In addition, the development of personalized medicine for Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy patients contributes to better management of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy, thereby contributing to the growth of the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market. Furthermore, increasing Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy incidence and awareness of age-related eye disorders among the elderly is another major factor for the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market growth. Moreover, there are no approved drugs to treat Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy patients who are not candidates for surgery; hence, invasive corneal keratoplasty is the only SoC option for advanced-stage Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy, and this surgical procedure has huge risks, including graft rejection, and life-long immune suppression, etc. This is creating an opportunity for several pharma companies to explore the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market.

However, an incomplete understanding of the underlying pathogenesis of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy is among the factor that is impeding the growth of the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market. Moreover, the lack of properly defined guidelines impacts the patient's treatment regime and affects the growth of the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market. Furthermore, well penetrated surgical management of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market despite complications and challenges in clinical trials. The dispersed patient population and the nature of novel therapy make drug development a costly affair; these factors also hinder the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market growth.

Traditional corneal specialists may be averse to uptake new therapies like cell therapies due to less established safety and efficacy, and experienced surgeons, advanced surgical centers, eye banks required for keratoplasty may not be accessible and affordable to all patients, which is likely to affect Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market growth.

Scope of the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Report

Study Period: 2018–2030

2018–2030 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Companies: Kowa Pharmaceuticals, Trefoil Therapeutics, ProQR Therapeutics, Emmecell, and others

Kowa Pharmaceuticals, Trefoil Therapeutics, ProQR Therapeutics, Emmecell, and others Key Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Therapies : Ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate, TTHX1114, QR-504a, EO2002, and others

: Ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate, TTHX1114, QR-504a, EO2002, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy current marketed and emerging therapies

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy current marketed and emerging therapies Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Dynamics: Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market drivers and barriers

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about the future Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market share of treatment therapies @ Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Key Insights 2. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Report Introduction 3. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Overview at a Glance 4. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Treatment and Management 7. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Emerging Drugs 10. 7 Major Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Analysis 11. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Outlook 12. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 13. KOL Views 14. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Drivers 15. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Barriers 16. Unmet Needs 17. SWOT Analysis 18. Appendix 19. DelveInsight Capabilities 20. Disclaimer 21. About DelveInsight

Get in touch with our Business executive @ Healthcare Due Diligence Services

Related Reports

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Epidemiology

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy epidemiology in the 7MM.

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Pipeline

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy companies involved such as Kowa Pharmaceuticals, Trefoil Therapeutics, among others.

Fuchs Dystrophy Market

Fuchs Dystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Fuchs Dystrophy companies such as ProQR Therapeutics, Emmecell, among others.

Fuchs Dystrophy Epidemiology

Fuchs Dystrophy Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Fuchs Dystrophy epidemiology in the 7MM.

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration companies such as Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Dobecure, Iveric Bio, among others.

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Age-related Vision Dysfunction companies such as Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Roche, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market

"Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market" research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease market size, share, and trends in the 7MM. The key player in the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Therapeutics Market includes Pharnext.

Mucinous Cystic Neoplasms (MCNs) Market

"Mucinous cystic neoplasms (MCNs) Market" research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Mucinous Cystic Neoplasms market size, share, and trends in the 7MM. The major player in the Mucinous Cystic Neoplasms (MCNs) Therapeutics Market include NanOlogy LLC.

Hemostasis Market

Hemostasis Market Research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hemostasis market size, share, and trends in the 7MM.

Delirium Market

"Delirium Market" research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Delirium market size, share, and trends in the 7MM.

Liver Angiosarcoma Market

"Liver Angiosarcoma Market" research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Liver Angiosarcoma market size, share, and trends in the 7MM.

Endometrial Hyperplasia Market

"Endometrial Hyperplasia Market" research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Endometrial Hyperplasia market size, share, and trends in the 7MM.

Maple Syrup Urine Disease Market

"Maple Syrup Urine Disease Market" research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Maple Syrup Urine Disease market size, share, and trends in the 7MM.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect With Us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP