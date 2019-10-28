Demand Africa Closes Global Distribution Deals With Africa's Leading Content Providers

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand Africa (DA), announced today that M-NET Studios, Cote Ouest, eTV, BBC, and SABC have joined the list of top African distributors showcasing the best of the continent on its OTT streaming platform. These landmark deals will deliver over 1,500 hours of premium Pan-African lifestyle, movies and TV shows, many of which have never been available outside of Africa.

"Demand Africa is a first of its kind streaming platform connecting over 140 million viewers in the diaspora to the works of top creative producers from across Africa and beyond," said Dean Cates, VP Digital at The Africa Channel. "We are proud to continue to expand our commitment to showcasing the best of Africa to new global audiences, while creating distribution opportunities with best in class reporting and monetization. This highly curated selection of content joins a growing library of subscription on-demand entertainment and ad-supported streaming channels allowing viewers to experience the rich culture and diversity of Africa like never before."

M-NET Studios – content highlights include multiple award winning serial dramas, The Wild, South Africa's reality competition hit, The Wedding Bashers, and runaway success dating game show, Date My Family in addition to popular made-for-television movies and long running criminal investigation, prime time drama and food series.

Cote Ouest – content highlights feature some of Nigeria's box office hit films like October 1 and Phone Swap as well as Ghanian movies Love or Something Like that and The Perfect Picture and television dramas, Shampaign, Adam's Apples and V-Republic.

eTV – contributions include the female-led crime drama series, Traffic!, long running dramatic hits Broken Vows and Ashes to Ashes, in addition to reality competition series Turn Up and Dance.

BBC - offers its high quality programs including Africa Eye, an investigative journalism series that uncovers crime and perpetuates meaningful dialogue on some of today's toughest topics. Other contributions include daily news program Focus on Africa which reports world headlines from an African perspective and entertaining, teen-oriented factual weekly, What's New featuring inspirational stories of musicians, artists, authors, athletes and everything trending for young people around the world.

SABC – offers the first post-apartheid soap opera with an all black production team, Generations in addition soap opera Isidingo and other long running, popular drama series, Hard Copy and The Mating Game.

Demand Africa is currently available on the web, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

ABOUT DEMAND AFRICA: Demand Africa, a division of The Africa Channel, Inc, is a global OTT and streaming video service connecting audiences to the best lifestyle, movies and TV from Africa and beyond. Demand Africa's mission is to celebrate and amplify modern Africa's influence on the world by connecting global audiences to entertainment as diverse and bold as the continent itself. Demand Africa is based in Los Angeles and is currently available on the web, mobile devices and connected TV devices. With over 1,500 hours of content, audiences can explore the culture, people, places and traditions of Africa and stream while contributing to Demand Africa's commitment to creating socially impactful initiatives. Every subscription to Demand Africa supports creators and distributors from Africa and throughout the diaspora.

ABOUT THE AFRICA CHANNEL INC:

The Africa Channel Inc. is a media company with a mission to open up a daily window into modern African life and, in the process, help demystify Africa for viewers globally. Through its three divisions, premium cable offering The Africa Channel, production arm TAC Studios, and digital streaming platform Demand Africa, we showcase the African continent's most outstanding English-language television series, specials, documentaries, feature films, music, biographies, and cultural and historical content. The Africa Channel is based in Los Angeles and is available in approximately seven million homes in North America and the Caribbean on cable systems such as Comcast, Charter/Spectrum, and the Caribbean Cable Cooperative. It's streaming and ad-supported video-on-demand product, DemandAfrica.com, is available worldwide on the web, mobile and connected devices.

SOURCE The Africa Channel

Related Links

www.theafricachannel.com

