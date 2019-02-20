Demand for Adult Private Tuition Soars, Reports Tutors International

Adam Caller, educational consultant and founder of Tutors International, commented, "We pride ourselves on our commitment to meeting each client's specific needs, whether that is a family seeking full-time private tuition for children at any educational stage, or an adult seeking to develop any number of personal and professional skills.

"Each request for adult private tuition requires targeted recruitment. For instance, Tutors International recently recruited an outstanding educator to support an adult male based in Qatar who travelled frequently for business and sought to learn classical Arabic around his existing commitments, requiring a flexible and adaptable tutor available for travel at short notice. Another client, a successful businessman in Shanghai, wanted to grasp the finer points of US and British English linguistic culture, building a cultural understanding of theatre and other artistic pursuits. In Austria, we provided a tutor to educate two children whilst also dedicating time to the mother of the family who sought to learn classical English poetry. We have also provided tutors to improve language skills for business and to support further education programmes around existing commitments. Our rigorous tutor selection and recruitment process has enabled us to successfully deliver on these requests for adult private tuition every time."

Commenting on why adults are increasingly turning to private tutors, Mr. Caller added, "A full-time private tutor offers a more flexible, more immersive, and more responsive way of achieving adult ambitions. Our private tutors can travel with our clients, providing education and support whenever and wherever it best fits in with their lives. This allows our clients to progress much more quickly. Ours is an exclusive service; our clientele seeks the best, and we recruit accordingly. Private tutors are full-time service staff and are hired in much the same way as our clients might hire a personal trainer or chef. Convenience and quality of the outcome are more important considerations to our clients than cost, and we look for tutors who can operate with flexibility, confidence, and courtesy in demanding and wide-ranging roles."

Adult private tuition: current vacancy

Tutors International is currently recruiting for a full-time private tutor to work and travel with one adult male – a successful Russian businessman largely based between Israel and Monaco. A global search has been launched for a highly qualified, broadly educated and physically fit tutor, with the objective of improving the client's English, Ivrit, and presentation skills, and acting as a personal coach. The principal focus will be helping the client with the presentation and promotion of his developments in the physical chemistry and environmental sectors.

It is anticipated that the ideal candidate will be personable and well educated, with a sharp intellect and excellent language and presentation skills. This full-time position will demand a great deal of commitment and flexibility and will offer the right candidate an intellectually rewarding and interesting job.

Mr. Caller commented on the bespoke nature of the search: "This is not simply a private tutoring role; the successful candidate will work as a tutor, mentor, guide, and companion, enabling a fluid and integrated style of learning. Flexibility and availability are essential."

About Tutors International

Tutors International is a worldwide organisation providing experienced private tutors to work with individuals of all ages and nationalities. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, for major support and tutoring outside school hours, or for home-schooling. Tutors International provides a bespoke service to find the right tutor that suits the child's needs and aspirations, and if a live-in tutor is required, it is essential that the assigned tutor is the right match for the family and fits in the environment.



