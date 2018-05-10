Demand for Blockchain Technology Projected to Increase

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, the global blockchain technology market size was valued at USD 604.5 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 7.59 billion by 2024, which would have a compound annual growth rate of 37.2 percent during the forecast period. The report indicates that increasing demand for blockchain technology in financial services, consumer or industrial products, technology, media and telecom, healthcare, transportation, and public sectors drive the growth in the market. Benefits of blockchain technology include facilitating faster transaction settlement, minimizing error rates and improving efficiency. Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTC: CIIX), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTC: HVBTF), Net Element Inc (NASDAQ: NETE), Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC), Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTC: INTV)

Interest of blockchain technology using in auto industry is also increasing rapidly. Last week, MOBI, the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative, announced its formation to explore blockchain for use in a new digital mobility ecosystem. MOBI's partners included BMW, Ford, Renault, General Motors and other 26 companies. Chris Ballinger, Chairman and CEO of MOBI, said: "Blockchain and related trust enhancing technologies are poised to redefine the automotive industry and how consumers purchase, insure and use vehicles. By bringing together automakers, suppliers, startups, and government agencies, we can accelerate adoption for the benefit of businesses, consumers and communities."

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) earlier this week the company announced that it, "has entered into a letter of intent ("Letter of Intent") to acquire the assets of XBTeller.com, a leading Colorado Cryptocurrency ATM and over the counter ("OTC") operation. The Letter of Intent contemplates: (1) a total investment by the Company of approximately $2,500,000, with $400,000 to be paid in cash and the remainder to be paid in the Company's restricted stock; (2) an additional investment in the operations of approximately $1,000,000, over the next twelve to eighteen months, that will provide for the expansion of the existing ATM network locations in Colorado and in other states as identified by the Company that will complement the Company's existing cryptocurrency and blockchain business; and (3) XBTeller.com founders Noah Berger and Alex Syal will join the ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. management team to lead the ATM/OTC operations. XBTeller.com currently has 9 ATM locations throughout Colorado and is currently reporting approximately $500,000 in unaudited monthly revenues, which includes over the counter transactions.

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. CFO, Paul Dickman explained "The acquisition of XBTeller.com provides ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. the opportunity to expand its current cryptocurrency and blockchain business to include a retail facing service."

In 2017, the Company launched Bitcoin Millionaire, a daily cryptocurrency video newscast broadcast from the floor of the NYSE covering all aspects of the emerging digital currency world. Shortly thereafter, it expanded the coverage of its core internet education services with the launch of http://www.newcoins168.com, a free cryptocurrency and blockchain portal providing up-to-date news and investment education in the Chinese language covering cryptocurrency basics, trading guidelines, real-time market commentary and analysis covering cryptocurrency, blockchain technology and mining sector related stocks, trends and ETFs, and strategies and opportunities to capitalize on the cryptocurrency market. The Company is also exploring investments into cryptocurrency mining with its recent purchase of ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) machines used to mine SHA-256 or Scrypt mining algorithms to earn cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Litecoin.

According to Dickman, "The combined synergy of the media and internet education services, the mining, and the ATM/OTC operations is expected to generate $10m-15m in revenue in the first twelve months following complete integration. The parties have until June 30, 2018 to enter into a definitive asset purchase agreement. In the furtherance of this objective, the Company has committed to provide a refundable earnest money deposit of $10,000 pending completion of the agreement."

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTC: HVBTF) earlier this month announced the further expansion of its GPU-based digital currency mining complex with the completion of the third phase ("Sweden Phase 3"), which commenced mining at the end of April 2018. This is the second expansion brought online in the past month and the precise execution of the Company's mining roadmap has resulted in on-time completion of the facility. Sweden Phase 3 increases HIVE's energy consumption dedicated to cryptocurrency mining by 6.8 megawatts ("MW") to 24.2 MW, an increase of 39%. "HIVE is well positioned as an industrial-scale digital currency mining operator in stable jurisdictions with low-cost power and operating profiles. We continue to exhibit healthy gross mining margins and have a growing inventory of cryptocurrency. We are committed to achieving profitable growth and evaluating opportunities for the deployment of capital to further enhance shareholder value." said Harry Pokrandt, CEO and Director of HIVE.

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) announced recently that its PayOnline subsidiary is partnering with Bank Sputnik to offer a comprehensive multi-channel payment facilitator solution for SMB merchants in the Russian Federation. This unique solution offers a set of tools not available from any other transaction processing company in the region and expands PayOnline's offerings beyond electronic commerce. PayOnline merchants have instant access to a suite of value-added merchant solutions which include credit card auto account updater, multi-currency pricing, tokenization, advanced fraud detection tools and smart transaction routing.

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) is aiming to become a next generation Artificial-Intelligent (AI) & Blockchain-Powered, Fintech company. On April 17, 2018, the company announced a digital asset distribution agreement with GT Dollar Pte. Ltd. (GTD), a Singaporean-based global virtual credit clearing system operator connecting over 2 million businesses worldwide. GTD will be will launching a digital asset exchange and trading platform on its GT Dollar App that will exclusively facilitate the listing, quotation, trading and settlement of digital index products offered by SSC. The distribution agreement will offer the Company a built-in audience to market its digital financial products to by leveraging GTD's vast financial products sales network in Southeast Asia.

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB: INTV) is focused on acquiring, launching and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector ("BitcoLab"), mainly in digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, sales of branded mining rigs ("Nemesis") and blockchain software development ("LoanFunder"). Recently, the company announced that it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement ("APA") with digiMINE, LLC, to acquire certain cryptocurrency assets, consisting of (1) 150 assorted ASIC miners and related mining equipment and (2) $175,000 in cash, to be used for the purchase of 145 assorted Antminers by Bitmain Technologies. The remaining capital will be deployed for the build out for the 5,900 sq ft warehouse facility, located in Marlboro, NJ.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For chineseinvestors.com Inc. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com expects to be compensated three thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com has signed a two year agreement with chineseinvestors.com Inc. for one hundred thousand restricted common shares for continued financial news dissemination and PR services. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com



SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com