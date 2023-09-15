Demand for Compact Automation and High-Voltage Operations Catalyzes Robust Growth in Nano PLC Sector

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nano Programmable Logic Controllers Market 2022-2032 by Component, Product Type, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nano programmable logic controllers (PLC) market is projected to reach $6.63 billion by 2032, with a steady annual growth rate of 6.3% anticipated over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

This growth is driven by several key factors, including the increasing adoption of automation systems across various industries, a growing demand for compact automation solutions, improved efficiency and durability of nano PLCs, and a rising need for high-voltage operating devices.

The comprehensive report on the global nano programmable logic controllers (PLC) market provides detailed insights into this dynamic industry. It encompasses in-depth research and analysis of the entire market, including its sub-segments. The report draws on extensive primary and secondary data sources, with inputs from industry experts spanning the entire value chain. The research is based on data from 2020 to 2022, with forecasts extending to 2032, using 2022 as the base year.

The report offers an extensive qualitative analysis, covering critical aspects such as market structure, growth drivers, challenges and restraints, emerging product trends, market opportunities, and a Porter's Five Forces analysis. It presents an outlook for the global market in optimistic, balanced, and conservative scenarios, taking into account the impact of factors like COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced projection is used as the most likely scenario for quantifying the global nano PLC market across various dimensions, including Component, Product Type, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

  • Hardware
    • Processor
    • Power Supply
    • Input/Output
    • Other Hardware
  • Software
    • Motion Control Software
    • Redundancy Software
    • Programming Software
    • Simulation Software
  • Services
    • Training
    • Maintenance
    • Consulting

By Product Type:

  • Fixed Nano PLC
  • Modular Nano PLC

By Industry Vertical:

  • Automotive Industry
  • Chemicals Industry
  • Food & Beverage Industry
  • Oil & Gas Industry
  • Energy & Power Industry
  • Home & Building Automation Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Water and Wastewater Industry
  • Other Industry Verticals

Geographic Analysis:

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of regions and countries, covering key markets in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. For each region and country, the report provides detailed data on annual revenue ($ mn) for the years 2022 to 2032. It also breaks down regional markets by country and further segments national markets by Component, Product Type, and Industry Vertical throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The report presents the current competitive landscape and future trends in the nano PLC market. It profiles key market players, including industry leaders and emerging contenders. Selected key players in the global nano PLC market include:

  • ABB Ltd.
  • EMC Automations
  • General Electric Co.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • IDEC Corporation
  • InnoVista Sensors
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG

