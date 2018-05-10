Demand for Copper is Expected to Grow With EVs

Demand for Copper is expected to grow with demand for electric vehicles (EVs). Copper is a highly ranked conductor of electricity, and is used in energy generators, motors, renewable energy systems as well as in Lithium-Ion batteries that are used in EVs. According to data published by BIS Research, the global electric vehicles battery market is estimated to reach $93.94 billion by 2026. The demand for electric cars is increasing rapidly, with the global stock numbers crossing 2 million in 2016. The wide range of applications of copper differentiates it from other raw metals such as lithium, which has a more concentrated usage in batteries for EVs. European Electric Metals Inc. (OTC: EVXXF), Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ), Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU), Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR), Fission Uranium Corp (OTC: FCUUF)

There are several factors that are driving the copper market. Dr. James Culver, former chief economist for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and CEO of VVC Exploration explained to the Investing News Network that, "There are three major factors driving today's copper market… The first factor is that the world economies, including in the US and in Europe, are actually perking along rather well. Yes, the Chinese economy is not as robust as it has been in the past, but it is still growing at an annual rate of 6 or 7 percent… The second factor is that as technology evolves so do the primary uses of copper, and the electric vehicle industry is an example of that. And third, we are using more copper than we have coming onstream. The demand is increasing steadily and the supply has not caught up."

European Electric Metals Inc. (OTC: EVXXF) is also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker (TSX-V: EVX). On May 2nd the company announced that, "it has received assay results from the first four holes from the Phase 1 drill program at the company's Rehova Copper Project in Albania. Three of the holes were shallow holes, drilled in the periphery of the Kanisqel pit, with the aim of targeting near surface mineralization. The fourth hole targeted mineralization at the nearby historical BG deposit. All four of these initial holes intersected copper mineralization while assays are pending on additional holes drilled. These holes are vertical and the widths described below are all true widths.

Drill hole REH-05A in the Kanisqel west pit intersected 10 meters of 3.96% Cu from 51.2 meters depth and a lower grade zone of 0.66% Cu between 43.0 meters and 47.2 meters. The nearby historic hole (DH #05) reported a mineralized zone of 19 meters at 2.84% Cu. The hole in Kanisqel east (REH-49B) pit area located 257 meters from REH-05A intersected near surface mineralization (19 meters from the surface) that included a meter sample assaying 0.81% Cu.

On the BG deposit, drill hole 128A drilled on its eastern edge, encountered 11.5 meters of mineralization averaging 1.67% Cu from 98 meters. This is slightly higher than the nearby historic drill hole assay over 11.7 meters grading 1.42% Cu. Both the holes in Kanisqel pit area and BG are infill holes that are beginning to confirm historic drill results. Samples from the 4 additional holes that have been completed are being prepared for submission to ALS Global.

The samples were prepared at ALS laboratory in Bor, Serbia and sent for analysis to ALS laboratories in Europe. The Company included external control samples (blank and standards). ALS employed their own internal QAQC and control sampling.

Rehova is located 115 kilometers southeast of Tirana (200 km by road) and is on the electrical power grid. The property encompasses four historical volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. These are surrounded by exploration areas of interest that have not yet been systematically tested using modern exploration techniques and technology. The four known deposits, called BG, Kanisqel, Ciflig and DT, comprise the Rehova copper mine complex, a historically producing mining operation which was operated by the Albanian state copper enterprise."

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is one of the world's largest uranium producers accounting for about 16% of global production from our tier-one operations in Canada and Kazakhstan. On April 27, 2018, the company reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Net earnings were $55 million and adjusted net earnings was $23 million: Earnings were higher this quarter as compared to 2017, largely due to the gain realized on the restructuring of JV Inkai and higher realized prices and deliveries in our uranium segment. As part of the company's ongoing efforts to optimize its contract portfolio and realize uncertain future value, the company restructured a contract with one of its utility customers that advanced future deliveries into the quarter, resulting in higher sales volume in both the uranium and fuel services segments. As expected, its unit cost of production was higher this quarter due to the suspension of production at McArthur River and Key Lake and the change in reporting for JV Inkai.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) owns 100% of the high-grade Keno Hill Silver District ("KHSD") in Canada's Yukon. The company announced that on April 3, 2018 its wholly owned US subsidiary, Alexco Water and Environment Inc., entered into a Master Services Agreement ("MSA") with Colorado Legacy Land LLC to become the Operator of Responsible Charge for the Schwartzwalder Mine and the former Cañon City Uranium Mill reclamation and cleanup projects located approximately 45 miles northwest and 115 miles south of Denver, respectively. The two projects comprise a total of approximately 3,300 acres of freehold land which are subject to a mine reclamation permit and radiation materials licenses.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) is focused on developing energy-related materials. WWR's uranium projects are located in Texas, New Mexico and the Republic of Turkey. WWR remains focused on advancing the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey when uranium prices permit economic development of this project. In Texas, the Company has two licensed and currently idled uranium processing facilities and approximately 11,000 acres (4,400 ha) of prospective in-situ recovery uranium projects. On April 18, 2018, the company announced the completion of a Technical Report on its Ambrosia Lake Uranium Project, which is located in McKinley County in the State of New Mexico. The Ambrosia Lake Uranium Project, which covers an area of approximately 24,555 acres (9,941 hectares) of Company-owned deeded mineral rights, is situated approximately 70 miles (112 kilometers) west of Albuquerque and 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of the town of Grants.

Fission Uranium Corp (OTCQX: FCUUF) owns the award-winning PLS uranium project, host to the near-surface, high-grade Triple R deposit - part of the largest mineralized trend in the Athabasca Basin region. On March 20, 2018, the company announced results from its final drill holes completed during the winter program at its' PLS property, in Canada\'s Athabasca Basin region. These include six resource-upgrade holes, which intercepted wide, high-grade radioactivity, including PLS18-573 (line 510E), which returned 11.65m of total composite >10,000 cps in 119.0M of total composite mineralization. In addition, nineteen geotechnical holes including three rock mechanic and sixteen overburden holes were completed along with two hydrogeology holes as Fission continues to acquire and evaluate data for the PLS pre-feasibility study "PFS" planned to be completed by the end of 2018.

